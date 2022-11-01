Navy Federal Credit Union Celebrates Employee Volunteerism by Awarding Record Number of Grants

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Navy Federal Credit Union is recognizing the volunteer service of its employees by awarding a record number of grants to nonprofits through its annual “Dollars for Doers” program. To celebrate the program’s 15 th anniversary, the credit union awarded 150 employees with $1,000 grants each, to donate to the nonprofit where they serve their time. Typically, the program recognizes 100 employees.

Navy Federal is also celebrating a major milestone of the “Dollars for Doers” program by reaching $1 million granted since its inception. This is also the first year the program is recognizing virtual volunteerism.

“No matter when, where or how our team members volunteer, their service matters and creates meaningful change,” said Brandi Gomez, corporate social responsibility program manager at Navy Federal. “They are a force for good that deserves to be celebrated for consistently taking care of our communities, and our Dollars for Doers program allows us to do just that.”

The recipient nonprofits are spread across the country. Catherine Crenshaw, supervisor in contact center operations, donates her time with Literacy Volunteers in Winchester, Virginia. A nonprofit with a with a mission to ensure every community member will have the literacy resources they need to participate fully in society.

“I’m grateful that Navy Federal allows us to choose where we donate our time and give back to a cause we’re passionate about,” said Crenshaw. “This grant will help Literacy Volunteers deploy an additional 13 little free libraries in our community, which will make such a big impact.”

Over a third of the grants were awarded to employees serving in one of Navy Federal’s branches around the world. In addition to Dollars for Doers, the credit union also empowers employees to volunteer in their communities by providing eight hours of paid volunteer leave annually through its Operation: Give Back program.

