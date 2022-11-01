ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Architect Home Tour Gives Stunning Dwellings Their Due — Inside AIA Home’s Appreciation Party

Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez) What: The Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party. Where: Eggersman Kitchen in Decorative Center Houston. PC Moment: AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue welcomed a lively clutch that included AIA...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy