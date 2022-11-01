Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Star Drummer Comes Home to Houston to Play Warehouse Live With His Band — Dustin Kaufman Follows the Music
Drummer Dustin Kaufman, a native Houstonian, established his virtual music school Dustin Kaufman Music in 2020, and continues his work as drummer for St. Lucia and other groups. Three phrases which describe the musical ouevre of New York City-based band St. Lucia are: joie de vivre, creative risk-taking and escapism....
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Architect Home Tour Gives Stunning Dwellings Their Due — Inside AIA Home’s Appreciation Party
Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez) What: The Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party. Where: Eggersman Kitchen in Decorative Center Houston. PC Moment: AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue welcomed a lively clutch that included AIA...
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Powerball jumps to $1.2B as ticket worth $1M sold in north Houston
HOUSTON — If you're reading this, we hate to tell you that you did not win Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that you have another shot Wednesday night, and this time the jackpot is a massive $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Meanwhile,...
KSAT 12
Missing Houston-area teacher found alive in New Orleans, report says
HOUSTON – A teacher from a Houston-area school district who had been missing for more than a month has been found alive in New Orleans. KPRC reports that Michelle Reynolds is doing well and has been reunited with her family. Reynolds taught with the Alvin Independent School District. She...
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Comments / 0