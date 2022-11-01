Read full article on original website
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Soccer-Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with “burning ambition” over experience at the finals this month. The Japanese...
Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle
Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Didn’t Find Lautaro Martinez & Joaquin Correa Enough In First Half Against Bayern Munich”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the team didn’t quite do enough to get service to forwards Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach stressed that if...
Brighton to sign Argentinian teenager Facundo Buonanotte in January
Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.” Read More Matt Hancock’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance may breach minister’s codeRishi Sunak admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed - livePutin forced to U-turn on grain deal suspension - live
Erik ten Hag “obsessed” with 23-year-old Real Madrid and AC Milan star
Erik ten Hag has reportedly held talks with Brahim Diaz regarding a potential return to the Premier League, just three years after leaving Manchester City. Diaz left City having struggled to feature for the club regularly. He then moved to the reigning European champions in 2019 and made six appearances in the La Liga throughout his first season. Former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opted to send Diaz on loan to AC Milan in 2020, where he has stayed since.
Real Madrid routs Celtic in milestone CL win for Ancelotti
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid converted two penalty kicks and saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save another — all in the first half — as it comfortably defeated Celtic 5-1 to secure first place in its Champions League group on Wednesday. The result left Carlo Ancelotti as the...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
The Reasons for La Liga’s Diminished Champions League Performance
Reigning champion Real Madrid is onto the knockout stage, but that’s it for Spain. Is its dwindling presence in Europe a one-off, or indicative of something greater?
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi primed for run with Argentina after impressive start to season at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month and the 35-year-old is in some of the best form of his late career after an impressive start to his second season in France. Les Parisiens' No. 30 has scored seven goals and...
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
