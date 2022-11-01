Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.” Read More Matt Hancock’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance may breach minister’s codeRishi Sunak admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed - livePutin forced to U-turn on grain deal suspension - live

