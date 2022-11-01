The office said it was alerted to the issue by a voter who did not receive their ballot. Here is the press release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office:. Salem, OR—On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO