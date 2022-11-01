Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon election night returns: Here’s what to expect
Here is a brief rundown from the Associated Press on what voters should expect. Ballots must be turned in to an official drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 or must be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. Malheur County is mostly in the Mountain Time Zone, where polls close at 10 p.m. ET.
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
WWEEK
Presence of Constitution and Libertarian Party Candidates in Oregon Governor’s Race Could Prove Significant
Voters filling out their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will not be surprised to see the name of Betsy Johnson, the well-financed, unaffiliated candidate for governor whose presence in the race has created unusual dynamics. But what is nearly as unusual as Johnson’s role as an unaffiliated contender...
WWEEK
Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap
With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
KATU.com
Portland voters have chance to dramatically change city's government next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland voters have a chance to overhaul the city's government in November’s midterm election. The proposal, officially Measure 26-228, is drawing a lot of cash from critics and supporters, over $1 million combined. It seeks to do three main things: first, replace the commission form...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
KATU.com
Portland City Council expected to vote on Mayor Wheeler's homeless plan
The debate around how to address Portland’s homeless crisis is continuing as council members are expected to vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s highly-debated plan Thursday night. Part of the mayor’s plan includes a ban on unsanctioned housing, and building five large sanctioned homeless campuses that aggregate services for...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon voter registration program hit with software glitch
The office said it was alerted to the issue by a voter who did not receive their ballot. Here is the press release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office:. Salem, OR—On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
psuvanguard.com
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control
The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
WWEEK
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson’s Husband’s Media Company Has Flourished Since She Became Caucus Boss
Since state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) became Oregon House minority leader on Nov. 30, 2021, the amount of campaign money flowing to the political strategy firm her husband owns has soared. Much of the money secured by the Iverson Media Group in the current election cycle comes from political action...
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
opb.org
Workplace complaint stalls against Tina Kotek, after committee deadlocks
An Oregon legislative committee could not agree Monday on whether former House Speaker Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in 2019, when she threatened a fellow Democrat to convince him to vote in favor of a priority bill. Taking up a long-delayed complaint by former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland,...
KATU.com
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
ijpr.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
