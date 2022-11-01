ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon election night returns: Here’s what to expect

Here is a brief rundown from the Associated Press on what voters should expect. Ballots must be turned in to an official drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 or must be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. Malheur County is mostly in the Mountain Time Zone, where polls close at 10 p.m. ET.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap

With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland City Council expected to vote on Mayor Wheeler's homeless plan

The debate around how to address Portland’s homeless crisis is continuing as council members are expected to vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s highly-debated plan Thursday night. Part of the mayor’s plan includes a ban on unsanctioned housing, and building five large sanctioned homeless campuses that aggregate services for...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon voter registration program hit with software glitch

The office said it was alerted to the issue by a voter who did not receive their ballot. Here is the press release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office:. Salem, OR—On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
OREGON STATE
psuvanguard.com

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control

The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Workplace complaint stalls against Tina Kotek, after committee deadlocks

An Oregon legislative committee could not agree Monday on whether former House Speaker Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in 2019, when she threatened a fellow Democrat to convince him to vote in favor of a priority bill. Taking up a long-delayed complaint by former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland,...
OREGON STATE

