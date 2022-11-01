ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.
Families Attend Hospice Service to Remember Loved Ones

ROME, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the first time since 2019, Heyman Hospice Care on Tuesday night held an in-person memorial service to remember patients and family members served by the organization. A small crowd gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome to remember loved ones who...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleveland, TN

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 18th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleveland, TN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2825 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2nd, where customers can where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
“I Think It’s Heartbreaking Not Just To The Family But The Community” | Families And Georgia Community Mourn The Deaths Of Three Chattooga High Football Players

Family members and people from the community filled the football stadium at Chatooga High in Georgia on Monday night, as they collectively mourned the deaths of 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown. The three football players, along with 54-year-old Otis Kennard Jr., were killed when Kennard Jr. lost control of the car, according to reports.
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
Dalton | Whitfield County: Championing Diversity

With world-class medical facilities, competition-level recreation venues, a top performing state college and a growing number of industries, Whitfield County is embracing change and diversification. County Administrator Robert Sivick is a relative newcomer to Whitfield County and says diversifying the local economy is at the top of his to-do list.
A heartbroken community comes together

Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
