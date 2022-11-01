Read full article on original website
Christmas at the Falls Makes the Perfect Holiday Road Trip
Growing up in Etowah County, Christmas at the Falls has been a holiday tradition for most of my life – even during my college years. This year with it being my son Oliver’s first Christmas, we knew we had to make the hour and a half drive to Noccalula Falls in Gadsden to continue the tradition.
FOX Carolina
Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.
Famous 'Vecna' home from 'Stranger Things 4' for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — The house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things 4" as Vecna's lair has been listed for sale by Toles Temple, & Wright Real Estate in Rome, Georgia. Buyers that didn't get a shot at buying the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers can get a shot at the "Creel House" for $1.5 million.
'Stranger Things' Creel House Goes Up for Sale
The ominous home of Stranger Things villain, Vecna, is officially on the market—and not just in the Upside Down. The real-life Georgia home where much of Season 4's sinister storyline takes place is now up for sale with a $1.5 million list price. Located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., the Victorian-style home was built in 1882 and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia
When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.
weisradio.com
Families Attend Hospice Service to Remember Loved Ones
ROME, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the first time since 2019, Heyman Hospice Care on Tuesday night held an in-person memorial service to remember patients and family members served by the organization. A small crowd gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome to remember loved ones who...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
allongeorgia.com
BLOOD ASSURANCE ANNOUNCES SEC CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET GIVEAWAY FOR DONORS
As of now, it’s unknown which two SEC schools will face off in the championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta, but what is known is that a Blood Assurance blood donor will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium to catch all the action on the gridiron. As part of...
Bartow County celebrates ‘Ms. Dot Day’ for educator of more than 60 years
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One school system is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own. As Bartow County recognizes outstanding teachers, it’s honoring a woman who has dedicated her life to students for more than six decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleveland, TN
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 18th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleveland, TN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2825 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2nd, where customers can where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
housebeautiful.com
The "Stranger Things" Creel House Is on the Market for $1.5 Million
Stranger Things season four introduced us to the Creel House, a creepy location with a dark past played by a real Victorian-style mansion located in Rome, Georgia. And now, it turns out the actual home can be yours as it’s officially on the market for $1.5 million. Listed by...
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
theshadowleague.com
“I Think It’s Heartbreaking Not Just To The Family But The Community” | Families And Georgia Community Mourn The Deaths Of Three Chattooga High Football Players
Family members and people from the community filled the football stadium at Chatooga High in Georgia on Monday night, as they collectively mourned the deaths of 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown. The three football players, along with 54-year-old Otis Kennard Jr., were killed when Kennard Jr. lost control of the car, according to reports.
Cover Alabama to host community health fair in DeKalb County
DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
‘A time for prayer and support’ set to remember victims of Chattooga wreck
Chattooga Schools were closed Mondays but counselors will be on campus Tuesday morning to assist those in need.
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WDEF
Hamilton County School goes to remote learning because of illnesses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve been reporting how the flu season seems to be hitting early this year. And now one local school is an example. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts has been hit hard this week by illness. So the school is switching to remote learning...
georgiatrend.com
Dalton | Whitfield County: Championing Diversity
With world-class medical facilities, competition-level recreation venues, a top performing state college and a growing number of industries, Whitfield County is embracing change and diversification. County Administrator Robert Sivick is a relative newcomer to Whitfield County and says diversifying the local economy is at the top of his to-do list.
allongeorgia.com
A heartbroken community comes together
Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
