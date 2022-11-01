Read full article on original website
Livestream: Homeland Security's Backdoor Social Media Speech Regulation
The Department of Homeland Security has greatly expanded its efforts in recent years to control the flow of information across major social media platforms, documents obtained and published on Monday by Lee Fang and Ken Klippenstein of The Intercept reveal. Texts and emails show tech executives in regular communication with government agents about their efforts to battle "misinformation" related to topics ranging from the pandemic to U.S. elections to the war in Afghanistan. One document shows that Facebook even created a special portal for government agents to report problematic posts.
Government Entity's Excluding "Off-Topic" Comments on Social Media Posts May Be Constitutional
From Krasno v. Mnookin, decided yesterday by Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker (W.D. Wisc.):. Although there is no requirement of narrow tailoring in a nonpublic forum, the. government's restrictions still must be viewpoint neutral and must be "reasonable in light of the purpose served by the forum." In order to show that a speech restriction is "reasonable," the government must show that its restraint: (1) furthers a "permissible objective;" and (2) contains "objective, workable standards" that are "capable of reasoned application."
Justice Kagan Asks About Racial Preferences For Law Clerk Hiring
During oral arguments in SFFA v. Harvard, Justice Kagan tried to broaden the case beyond higher education. She explained that many "institutions" need to rely on racial preferences to achieve their diversity goals. (Notice how the word "institution" presumptively refers to an organization that pursues progressive goals, for an entity that leans conservative is no longer behaving like an "institution.") During a colloquy with Cam Norris, Justice Kagan asked about judges who hire law clerks based, at least in part of race:
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
The Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories Are an Embarrassment for the Right
What happened to Paul Pelosi—a vile assault at the hands of a crazy person—is not exactly a mystery. Nor is it a laughing matter. So why are various conservative personalities, including former President Donald Trump, pretending otherwise?. "It's weird things going on in that household in the last...
Judge Bibas on "Judges Gone Wild"
In recent remarks before the Harvard Law School chapter of the Federalist Society, Judge Stephanos Bibas of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit lamented the tendency of some judges to be more concerned with authoring quote-worthy and attention-grabbing opinions than in writing clear and succinct opinions that properly apply the law to the case at hand.
Arizona Libertarian Senate Candidate Marc Victor Drops Out, Endorses GOP's Blake Masters
Marc Victor, the Libertarian Party (L.P.) candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, today announced he is dropping out of the race and endorsing his Republican opponent Blake Masters. Victor, a lawyer who runs an advocacy organization called the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,** has polled as high as...
A Step Backwards for Cameras in the Courtroom
The Supreme Court has continued its Covid-era practice of live-streaming oral argument audio. This allows people to listen and comment on the arguments in real time. It also creates an incentive to disrupt the proceedings as a way of generating media attention. Yesterday, during oral argument in Bittner v. United...
DHS Still Policing Disinformation Despite Dissolving Disinformation Governance Board
Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) created an internal board dedicated to combating misinformation and disinformation. Despite scrapping it after facing criticism, new reporting indicates that the agency is still pursuing the constitutionally dubious project. The DHS announced the Disinformation Governance Board in April specifically to address...
Estimated Drop in Clinic Abortions Does Not Take Into Account Seasonal Variation or Self-Managed Abortions
Abortions overseen by U.S. clinicians fell by 6 percent between April and August, according to a new report from the Society of Family Planning (SFP). The net abortion drop attributable to new restrictions imposed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June is probably considerably smaller than 6 percent, however, because the tally did not take into account seasonal variation or self-managed abortions.
Doctors Say a California Law Targeting Clinicians Who Share COVID-19 'Misinformation' Is Unconstitutional
On September 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2098, which authorizes state regulators to discipline doctors who "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19." The law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, defines "misinformation" as advice "contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus." Implicitly acknowledging the First Amendment issues raised by A.B. 2098, Newsom averred that "it is narrowly tailored to apply only to those egregious instances in which a licensee is acting with malicious intent or clearly deviating from the required standard of care while interacting directly with a patient under their care."
The Babylon Bee Joins The Onion in Decrying an Ohio Law That Makes Parody a Felony
The Babylon Bee this week joined The Onion in urging the Supreme Court to defend the First Amendment against an Ohio law that makes parody a felony. The case, which the Institute for Justice is asking the Court to take up, involves Parma resident Anthony Novak, who in 2016 was prosecuted for violating a state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair the functions of any police, fire, educational, commercial, or governmental operations." Novak supposedly did that by creating a parody of the Parma Police Department's Facebook page.
Video of Federalist Society Panel on "What are the Limits of Executive Emergency Powers"
The Federalist Society recently posted the video of an online panel entitled "What are the Limits of Executive Emergency Powers." Participants included Elizabeth Goitein (Brennan Center, NYU), Daniel Dew (Pacific Legal Foundation), and myself. The panel was moderated by Ilya Shapiro (Manhattan Institute), who is a different person from me.
What Message Are Prosecutors Sending by Charging Paul Pelosi's Attacker With 8 State and Federal Felonies?
In case it needs to be said (and maybe it does), hitting an old man in the head with a hammer after breaking into his home in the middle of the night is a serious, potentially lethal crime that poses an obvious threat to public safety. If that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, you would expect the assailant to receive a substantial sentence commensurate with his conduct. But if that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, the assailant would not be facing eight felony charges, including two federal counts, each of them punishable by decades in prison.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer Alexandria, La. police pulled over Mario Rosales for failing to use his turn signal and detained him for 20 minutes, probing for evidence of other, more serious lawbreaking, cutting him loose when they didn't find any. But wait! The officers' dashcam shows that Mario did signal. Those sneaky dogs! Click here to learn more about IJ's latest case, a challenge to pretextual, picayune harassment that passes for police work.
White House Deletes Tweet Praising Biden for Inflation
Seniors will receive their largest increase in Social Security Benefits in 10 years. That's incredible news! Well, not exactly—though the official White House Twitter account might try to persuade you otherwise. On Monday, the White House Twitter account announced that "seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social...
Rudy Giuliani's Motion to Dismiss Election Workers' Libel Lawsuit Denied
From Freeman v. Giuliani, decided today by Chief Judge Beryl Howell (D.D.C.); the court concluded that the facts as alleged by plaintiffs would, if proved, suffice to authorize liability—naturally, there's still question whether plaintiffs will introduce enough evidence to defeat an eventual motion for summary judgment, and whether they will eventually persuade a jury (or whether the case will settle in light of that possibility):
Why Are Democrats Still Backing Trumpists in GOP Primaries?
On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
Presumption Against Sealed Motions to Seal
From Doe v. City of N.Y., decided Wednesday by Judge Laura Taylor Swain (S.D.N.Y.):. Courts within this Circuit have tended to treat a motion to seal as a judicial document that is entitled to a strong presumption of public access. McGill v. Univ. of Rochester, No. 10-CV-6697, 2013 WL 5951930, at (W.D.N.Y. Nov. 6, 2013), aff'd, 600 F. App'x 789 (2d Cir. 2015) (summary order); see also SEC v. Ahmed, No. 3:15-CV-0675, 2020 WL 8812199, at *3-4 (D. Conn. July 10, 2020) (denying request to seal unredacted version of motion to seal); Vineyard Vines LLC v. MacBeth Collection, L.L.C., No. 3:14-CV-1096, 2019 WL 12024583, at n.6 (D. Conn. Apr. 1, 2019) (Merriam, M.J.) ("The motion to seal itself should be filed on the public docket and not under seal.") (emphasis in original); cf. Doe v. Public Citizen, 749 F.3d 246, 272 (4th Cir. 2014) (noting Fourth Circuit's requirement of "provid[ing] public notice of the sealing request and a reasonable opportunity for the public to voice objections to the motion"); Allegiant Travel Co. v. Kinzer, No. 2:21-CV-1649, 2022 WL 2819734, at (D. Nev. July 19, 2022) ("A motion to seal itself should not generally require sealing or redaction because litigants should be able to address the applicable standard without specific reference to confidential information.") (Koppe, M.J.); United States v. Savage, No. 16-CR-0484-34, 2020 WL 7770982, at (D. Md. Dec. 30, 2020) ("By filing the motion to seal itself under seal, Petitioner has prevented [the] public notice function that filing on the public docket normally provides. The motion and exhibits will be unsealed."); Szany v. City of Hammond, No. 2:17-CV-0074, 2019 WL 3812492, at (N.D. Ind. Aug. 14, 2019) ("The motion to seal itself … is presumptively public because it is a motion that the Court considered and ruled upon.").
A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
