Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Children among 10 feared dead in Iran crackdown, Amnesty says
Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday in a crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces in the southeast of the country, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said. In several Twitter posts Friday, Amnesty said security forces had fired live ammunition at “peaceful protesters...
The ranting right is winning, from the US to Israel. The left must raise its game
Unless polls, pundits and precedents are wildly wrong, Democrats will crash and burn in this week’s US midterm elections. Given the problems he inherited, Joe Biden’s presidency was always likely to end in tears. Expected Republican gains on Tuesday herald a descent into bareknuckle political fisticuffs and legislative gridlock before the 2024 White House race.
KTVZ
TikTok makes clear European data can be accessed by China-based employees
TikTok updated its privacy policies for European users on Tuesday, adding explicit disclosures that personal data from the app may be viewed by employees in China. The update aligns with what TikTok executives have said publicly. But the addition reflects the intense scrutiny TikTok has faced over its international data flows.
KTVZ
Chinese officials signal no change to ‘zero-COVID’ policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials are giving no indication of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference Saturday that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t rule out the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But most analysts believe that any change will be gradual and major easing is unlikely until sometime next year.
Are these lies, or is it ignorance?
It never ceases to amaze me how my non-representative, Tim Walberg, and his Republican cronies continue to show their complete ignorance of basic economics. Either that or they are blatant liars. Either option is definitely a possibility. Just look at Walberg’s newsletters, Facebook page or Twitter account in which he...
KTVZ
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts
Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country’s critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President...
KTVZ
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch.
Comments / 0