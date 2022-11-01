Read full article on original website
Special vote could expand broadband access to residents in Chittenden County
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A special election ballot item could widen broadband internet access for Vermonters across the state. Other areas of Vermont have already begun tackling the problem but Chittenden County could be next in line to connect. "In Williston there are approximately 140 home addresses that don't...
Forest Service opens online application for Christmas tree permits
The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the U.S. Forest Service is now allowing Vermonters to purchase permits to cut down their own tree from the Green Mountain National Forest. The permits cost $5 each and can be purchased online or in person at the GMNF offices in...
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Burlington selects new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Kimberly Carson as the city’s new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Wednesday following a nationwide search to fill the role. "I'm at a point of my career where I can really choose where I...
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history
Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
Mutiple fire crews battle structure fire in Au Sable Forks
AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews spent several hours battling a structure fire in Au Sable Forks on Thursday night. Officials tell NBC5 that they responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. The fire was at a building on Grove Road. Fire officials say that no...
New partnership helps more than 1,600 youth athletes find a place to play over the winter
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.
Section VII Class C football championship set for rematch between Saranac Central and Saranac Lake High School
SARANAC, N.Y. — The last three times Saranac Central High School and Saranac Lake High School have faced on the gridiron, all three matchups have been decided in overtime. It’s fair to say that narrative won’t be too much different in the Section VII Class C championship.
Emotional win by CVU leads day of field hockey championships
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On a historically warm November Saturday morning, the Vermont Principles Association set the stage for yet another trio of field hockey championships. The scene was great, utilizing the facilities at the University of Vermont's Moulton Field, but the script was even better. No. 1 CVU started...
Defensive battles headline Vermont division two soccer championships
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's division two soccer titles shipped up to South Burlington High School, with defense playing a key role in both contests. The boy's started things off in the morning. with No.1 Montpelier clinching an undefeated season thanks to a 1-0 win over No. 3 Harwood Union.
Essex uses strong first set to power past Mt. Mansfield
ESSEX, Vt. — After holding a 17-11 lead in a packed gym at Essex High School, the Hornets allowed Mount Mansfield to creep back into things thanks to a six-point run. That's when the Essex offense elevated to a new level. Led by senior captain Jocelyn Ray, the Hornets ripped off a vicious attack to take the first set en route to a 3-1 win in the Vermont Principles Association semifinals.
Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
No. 2 CVU huge second set gives RedHawks momentum to eliminate No. 3 Rice
HINESBURG, Vt. — A sellout crowd brought more than enough energy to power the semi-final No. 2 Champlain Valley Union High School as they defeated No. 3 Rice Memorial High School in five sets to advance to their sixth straight state championship game. It was a back-and-forth affair, with...
Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
