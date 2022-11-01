ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud

A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges.According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for more than $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears."The Criminal Division is committed to protecting patients and prosecuting the providers that exploit them," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "Canchola's plea demonstrates that medical professionals who prioritize profit over patient care will be held accountable."CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod revealed...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
SALEM, MA
The Associated Press

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Bay Net

St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits

GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation

The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
zycrypto.com

Bithumb Founder Could Face Eight Years in Prison for $70 Million Fraud Charges

South Korean prosecutors are seeking an eight years sentence for the founder of Bithumb, Lee Jung-hoon, on charges that he defrauded the chairman of cosmetic surgery company BK Group, Kim Byung Gun, of 100 billion won (around $70 million). Yonhap News Agency, a local news outlet, reports that prosecutors are...
maritime-executive.com

Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested

In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.

