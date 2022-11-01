Read full article on original website
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges.According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for more than $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears."The Criminal Division is committed to protecting patients and prosecuting the providers that exploit them," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "Canchola's plea demonstrates that medical professionals who prioritize profit over patient care will be held accountable."CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod revealed...
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
4 charged in South Carolina coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
Dozens arrested in massive mail theft scheme involving nearly $5M in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims, authorities said.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
Former boxer arrested in Miami in connection with massive cocaine case in New York
A former European heavyweight boxer was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges linked to a massive New York drug-trafficking case involving seizures of 22 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion — among the largest cocaine confiscations in American history, according to U.S. authorities.
DOJ: Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
ABC 33/40 News
Two Anniston Army Depot employees charged with conspiracy to steal government property
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot have been charged with conspiracy to steal government property, according to a release Thursday from the Department of Justice. Stantillio Whitfield, 43, of Anniston and Tevin Fletcher, 32, of Oxford, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal property of...
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Couple charged in Hawaii tourist boat fraud scheme that netted $28M from 400 investors, prosecutors say
Curtiss and Jamey Jackson used a large sum of investors' money for luxury homes, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, prosecutors say.
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
Ferrari Deposit Scammer Daniel Lesin Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
Rob Feretti (left) and Dan Lesin (right) in Las Vegas. Screenshot via superspeedersRob on YouTubeLesin admitted to the court that he never had exclusive build slots for limited-edition Ferraris, despite charging others millions and providing fraudulent purchase orders.
iheart.com
Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation
The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
zycrypto.com
Bithumb Founder Could Face Eight Years in Prison for $70 Million Fraud Charges
South Korean prosecutors are seeking an eight years sentence for the founder of Bithumb, Lee Jung-hoon, on charges that he defrauded the chairman of cosmetic surgery company BK Group, Kim Byung Gun, of 100 billion won (around $70 million). Yonhap News Agency, a local news outlet, reports that prosecutors are...
Californian, Canadians sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy after purchasing OSU tickets, toilet paper with stolen credit cards
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
