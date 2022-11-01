Restaurant Growth Services Announces Kara Jacobs as Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Restaurant Growth Services, LLC is pleased to announce Kara Jacobs as its new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Jacobs will also serve as CFO for the O’Charley’s and Ninety Nine restaurant brands. As CFO, Jacobs will be responsible for all financial and technology-related support services for the restaurant brands that are majority owned by Cannae Holdings, Inc.

“Kara’s professional experience and capabilities align completely with our commitment to the highest standards for financial reporting, internal controls and effective support of our restaurant operations,” said W. Craig Barber, CEO of Restaurant Growth Services . “Importantly, Kara is also committed to empowering those she works with, along with elevating the effectiveness of our support functions by collaboration across all aspects of our business. We are excited to have Kara’s extraordinary leadership in this key role.”

Jacobs brings a strong background and business acumen to the position having most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

“It’s an honor to join Restaurant Growth Services and help power its brands forward to new heights,” said Jacobs . “The RGS leadership team has positioned the brands for long-term success with a clear goal to elevate and enhance the outcomes for our guests, our team and our owners. The commitment to sustained excellence in operations and support of the operating teams is impressive. I’m truly excited to be a part of the RGS team.”

Jacobs began her professional career with Deloitte & Touche, LLP where she spent thirteen years before moving to Bridgestone Americas, Inc. where she was Vice President and Corporate Controller. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Martin, her Master of Accountancy from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Restaurant Growth Services

Restaurant Growth Services, LLC (formerly ABRH, LLC) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and provides a host of management services for restaurant brands. The services include executive leadership, strategy, operational oversight, supply chain, technology, human resources, benefits, financial reporting, treasury management, legal counsel, training and more.

