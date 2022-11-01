Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
This One’s For Ted: Bacon’s Triumph a Special One at Ovals Opener
When Brady Bacon stands on the throttle, everybody soon takes notice. In a similar manner, the same could be said for Brady’s grandfather, Ted Bacon. When Ted spoke, everyone listened. Sadly, the words of the Bacon family’s racing patriarch fell silent on Tuesday morning when Ted passed away.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
RCR Event Preview - Phoenix Raceway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway ... In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. Ryan Newman claimed the win in the 2017 Spring event.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Wins NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Title (FULL PACKAGE)
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
CHEVROLET NCS: Three Camaro ZL1s to Lineup in the Top-10 at Phoenix
· Three Chevrolet drivers powered their Camaro ZL1s to a top-10 qualifying effort at Phoenix Raceway, led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team in fourth. · Chase Elliott was second-fastest of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers, qualifying...
NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No.… The post Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’ appeared first on Outsider.
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems. Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway 2
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Sixth-place Finish in the Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet all day. Our RCR Chevy was better than the spring race. I thought we were too free for most of the race, and at the end I couldn’t get the corner entry I needed to get drive. It was so free into Turn 3, making it hard to run the bottom. That’s what I struggled with at the end of the race. I could not hit the bottom without over-slowing the car and getting ran over. Overall, we had a pretty good day. I wish we could have finished in the top-five. We were close. I'll take a sixth-place finish. My team has made a lot of gains this year and I’m looking forward to next year with this No. 2 team."
RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Championship 4 Media Day
Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 is looking to win his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship on Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. The championship would not only be his first, but the first for Front Row Motorsports. Here’s a transcript of today’s media session.
CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX: Petty GMS Press Conference Transcript
MAURY GALLAGHER, RICHARD PETTY, MIKE BEAM AND JIMMIE JOHNSON, met with the media to announce that Petty GMS and Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Jimmie Johnson, have entered into an ownership agreement. Press Conference Transcript:. THE MODERATOR: When Mike called me earlier this week to see if I was going...
Jimmie Johnson partners with Petty GMS as co-owner/driver
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has joined Petty GMS as a co-owner and part-time driver in a deal revealed Friday morning at a press conference in the Phoenix Raceway media center ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Rhodes and Majeski Take Top-Three Finishes at Season Finale
Three Toyota Tundras battled within the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway. Ben Rhodes (second) and Chandler Smith (third) battled to the checkered flag, but would come up just short of the championship to Zane Smith. Ty Majeski also battled for the championship, but a late-race accident put him to the 20th position at the conclusion of the race. Corey Heim (seventh) clinched the Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.
Transcript: Chris Gayle & Coy Gibbs Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our first members of the championship-winning team, Joe Gibbs Racing, with Coy Gibbs, the vice-chairman and chief operating officer at Joe Gibbs Racing and father of our driver champion, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Gayle, crew chief of the 54. Q. Chris, you've worked...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
Chase Purdy to Drive No. 4 Full-Time and Jack Wood to Anchor No. 51 in ‘23
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that it will field two full-time teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the 2023 season. Chase Purdy will compete for the driver’s championship in the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal, while Jack Wood will compete in a minimum of 10 races alongside KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch and other later to be announced NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers as part of the team’s owner’s championship effort with the No. 51 Chevrolet. Additionally, KBM has formed a technical alliance to support Rev Racing’s expansion into the Truck Series with 2022 ARCA Menard’s Series champion Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.
NASCAR WIRE: Saturday Phoenix Notebook
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Noah Gragson drove his car onto pit road following Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale, climbed out, slammed his helmet on the roof, put his hands on his hips and look downward in disappointment. After a valiant battle – all 200 laps of the race...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0