Forsyth County, GA

16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from the school sign.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved A 1996 Toyota 4-Runner that crashed into a light pole.

Crash investigators said the SUV’s 17-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a curve, overcorrected and rolled over, hitting the power pole.

A 16-year-old passenger who has not been identified was killed. Deputies said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The students involved went to the Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming, which is about 10 miles from Denmark High School.

It’s unclear why the teens were in the area.

Alliance Academy is a career interest-themed school for students in 9th - 12th grades.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene Tuesday afternoon, where power crews were installing a new power pole. Fernandes talked to neighbor Devin Manigo, who lives about a hundred feet from where the crash happened.

“The curb isn’t really that sharp and you know, you’re just like, ‘Well what happened?’” Manigo said. “But hearing that a child lost their life, it’s just sad.”

Manigo said he thinks thick fog may have contributed to the accident.

Deputies haven’t mentioned the fog yet and are still investigating the crash.

This is the third fatal crash involving metro Atlanta high school students in just days.

Three Chattooga High School football players were killed in a crash on Georgia Highway 114 on Saturday night. A 16-year-old cheerleader was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

