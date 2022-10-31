ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct

By Tommy Witherspoon
KTRE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Baby Frankie's father pushes for speedy trial, mother asks for more time

The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly. Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.
WACO, TX
KTRE

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair

A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

68-year-old man dead in Temple vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a Temple vehicle accident. Temple Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of E Avenue H at around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound, when the driver swerved into the path of a truck traveling eastbound – resulting in a collision.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says

MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police respond to major accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy