Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct

Robinson man arrested for indecency with a child
Detectives with the Mclennan County Sheriff's office have arrested a Robsinson man for indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor.
WacoTrib.com
Baby Frankie's father pushes for speedy trial, mother asks for more time
The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly. Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.
KTRE
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
fox44news.com
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at woman, children during road rage incident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 79-year-old China Spring man was arrested Tuesday after McLennan County sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman and her children in what authorities described as a road rage incident. David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after...
WacoTrib.com
Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair
A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
KWTX
Temple Police investigating fatal crash
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed man carjacked a victim
Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man
TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A witness who spoke with KWTX on Monday said he never felt threatened by the still-unnamed suspect that led police on a chase that eventually ended in a shooting involving police officers. Both the witness and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect did...
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
No Intimidation Here: Bell County, Texas Watching For Any Voter Harassment
It's voting time all over the nation, and many have seen the political ads. We've all made our decisions and it's time to head to the polls to make our choices. It's also important to be polite at polls, which sometimes could be difficult due to multiple reasons. However, it's...
Still on the run | Coryell County sheriff provides update on search for Brandon Hogan
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — 6 News has learned that escaped pre-trial detainee Brandon Hogan, who was assigned to a Coryell County Jail work crew when he ran away, should never have been on that work crew at all. Sheriff Scott Williams said there is a classification process that allows...
fox44news.com
68-year-old man dead in Temple vehicle accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a Temple vehicle accident. Temple Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of E Avenue H at around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound, when the driver swerved into the path of a truck traveling eastbound – resulting in a collision.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
KWTX
Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says
MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
fox44news.com
Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
fox44news.com
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
