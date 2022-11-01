‘Guidelines, not book bans’

John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield. Journal Inquirer

ENFIELD — Board of Education member Janet Cushman wants to set the record straight by saying her intent is not to ban books that she deems inappropriate or even harmful for youth, but to set guidelines that will protect students in the public schools.

AT ISSUE: Deciding whether certain books are inappropriate for students to read.

CITING RISK: Board of Education member Janet Cushman maintains books in public school libraries should be rated for obscene material in the same manner as DVDs.

Her view on certain books is a topic that a number of residents have raised during meetings since Sept. 17, when Cushman urged the board to protect youth from objectionable reading material that could be brought into public school libraries and classrooms. She said the district should set clear parameters to define what constitutes obscenity in books.