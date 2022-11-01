ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

‘Guidelines, not book bans’

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAmcQ_0iuTq69v00
John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield. Journal Inquirer

ENFIELD — Board of Education member Janet Cushman wants to set the record straight by saying her intent is not to ban books that she deems inappropriate or even harmful for youth, but to set guidelines that will protect students in the public schools.

AT ISSUE: Deciding whether certain books are inappropriate for students to read.

CITING RISK: Board of Education member Janet Cushman maintains books in public school libraries should be rated for obscene material in the same manner as DVDs.

Her view on certain books is a topic that a number of residents have raised during meetings since Sept. 17, when Cushman urged the board to protect youth from objectionable reading material that could be brought into public school libraries and classrooms. She said the district should set clear parameters to define what constitutes obscenity in books.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Campout to highlight homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR — Nevers Park will be the site of an overnight charitable encampment this weekend that aims to raise awareness to the plight of homeless people. On Saturday, Hartford Bags of Love will host the fourth annual Sleep Out To End Homelessness. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a public discussion about homelessness and speeches from people who have been homeless.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Channel 30's Chen had extra element in teacher story

It was a major story that led most of the late newscasts — the arrest of a former teacher at CREC Academy in East Hartford for an inappropriate relationship with a student. WTNH-TV8 and WFSB-TV3 had all the details, but WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen had something in his report nobody else had — reaction from parents. Granted, the reaction was predictable — they were stunned — but it did give Channel 30 a dimension of the story at 11 p.m. that was different.
FOX 61

Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Toxic timebombs

A new study from Whitman College in Washington and Northeastern University in Boston shows nearly 57,500 sites nationwide that are presumed to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, including dozens of known and suspected sites in area towns. Known contaminated sites locally are the Ellington landfill, Bradley...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis growing facility looks to open in I-Park

MANCHESTER — A Hartford-based company has filed a special exception permit application to open a cannabis cultivation facility in the town’s industrial park. The applicant, RAD Holding Corp., is seeking approval to operate an indoor “micro-cultivator” growing facility at 82 Colonial Road, in the Manchester Business Park, on the corner of Progress Drive.
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Police detail evidence against lawyer in gunshot case

GLASTONBURY — A local police officer argues that lawyer Wesley S. Spears can be held responsible for a shot the officer believes was fired in Spears’ apartment because Spears lives alone and the spent bullet found in a neighbor’s apartment was identified through laboratory analysis as having come from his pistol.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

$35.5 million for roads up for vote in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Voters will decide Tuesday if the town should spend $35.5 million for various roadwork projects under the town’s Paving for Progress plan. The Town Council approved sending the appropriation of $35,470,000 in borrowing to voters for approval on Election Day at its July meeting. If approved, funds would go to the planning, design, construction and replacement of road paving, sidewalks and drainage improvements throughout town.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
327
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy