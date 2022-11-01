Read full article on original website
Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems. Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway 2
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Sixth-place Finish in the Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet all day. Our RCR Chevy was better than the spring race. I thought we were too free for most of the race, and at the end I couldn’t get the corner entry I needed to get drive. It was so free into Turn 3, making it hard to run the bottom. That’s what I struggled with at the end of the race. I could not hit the bottom without over-slowing the car and getting ran over. Overall, we had a pretty good day. I wish we could have finished in the top-five. We were close. I'll take a sixth-place finish. My team has made a lot of gains this year and I’m looking forward to next year with this No. 2 team."
RCR Event Preview - Phoenix Raceway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway ... In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. Ryan Newman claimed the win in the 2017 Spring event.
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval
It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere. Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on...
NASCAR WIRE: Saturday Phoenix Notebook
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Noah Gragson drove his car onto pit road following Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale, climbed out, slammed his helmet on the roof, put his hands on his hips and look downward in disappointment. After a valiant battle – all 200 laps of the race...
This One’s For Ted: Bacon’s Triumph a Special One at Ovals Opener
When Brady Bacon stands on the throttle, everybody soon takes notice. In a similar manner, the same could be said for Brady’s grandfather, Ted Bacon. When Ted spoke, everyone listened. Sadly, the words of the Bacon family’s racing patriarch fell silent on Tuesday morning when Ted passed away.
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No.… The post Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’ appeared first on Outsider.
Rev Racing to Field Full-Time Truck Entry in 2023
Rev Racing announced today they will be expanding into the National Series in 2023, fielding a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with its technical alliance partner, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Nick Sanchez, recent 2022 ARCA Menards Series Champion, will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for Rev Racing and owners Max and Jennifer Siegel.
Transcript: Zane Smith - Frontstretch Interview - Championship Driver - Phoenix Raceway
I interviewed you last year. You sat there, you looked up in the stands, you talked about how that was one of the lowest moments of your career. With all that in mind, how does it feel now to be a champion?. ZANE SMITH: Oh, my God, third time's a...
Transcripts: Noah Gragson & Justin Allgaier Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll start our post-championship press conference, and we're now joined by Noah. We will go right to questions. Q. We'll start with the handshake. How important or why was that important for you to go over there and offer him that?. NOAH GRAGSON: Because they did a good...
Bacon Banks 20-Grand at Ovals, Grant Grabs USAC Sprint Title
For Brady Bacon, winning four of the six Oval Nationals preliminary night features that have been held at California’s Perris Auto Speedway since 2019 was a nice feather to have in his cap. However, the biggest prize of them all had eluded the 32-year-old driver for, quite literally, half...
CHEVROLET NCS: Three Camaro ZL1s to Lineup in the Top-10 at Phoenix
· Three Chevrolet drivers powered their Camaro ZL1s to a top-10 qualifying effort at Phoenix Raceway, led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team in fourth. · Chase Elliott was second-fastest of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers, qualifying...
Transcript: Ty Gibbs Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Ty Gibbs. We'll get right to questions. Q. Noah was in here earlier and he said that you raced like a champion tonight and that you deserved it. There was the handshake afterward. What was your reaction to him showing you some respect after maybe some disrespect earlier this week?
Jared Fryar ends CARS LMSC Tour season with victory at Caraway Speedway
Jared Fryar’s consistency was on display during the CARS LMSC Tour finale at Caraway Speedway on Saturday. After starting in the seventh position, Fryar patiently carved his way through the field before ultimately holding off Connor Hall and the CARS LMSC Tour champion Carson Kvapil on several restarts for his third career victory in the series and second with car owner Jimmy Mooring.
