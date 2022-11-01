Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Championship 4 at Phoenix Preview

Read full article on original website
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance
• Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway fresh off a third-place finish in the penultimate race last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The effort equaled Herbst’s best finish this season, a result he had scored twice before – May 7 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Herbst’s third top-three of 2022 also exceeded his previous high of two top-threes in a single season, which came during his rookie campaign in 2020. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-native has also posted eight top-fives and 19 top-10s in 2022, surpassing his previous bests of five top-fives earned in 2021 and 17 top-10s earned in 2020. His third-place finish at Martinsville was his second consecutive top-10 after a strong eighth-place run Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking for Solid Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and his crew chief Brian Wilson are hoping to end their rookie seasons in the Cup Series with a strong run in this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Burton, Wilson and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are coming off their best overall weekend of the...
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
Toyota NCWTS Phoenix Quotes - Chandler Smith
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports. Are you expecting help from your teammates this weekend?. “I mean it helps. It’s not easy racing...
NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Media Day Notebook
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Ross Chastain has spent much of his young career overcoming obstacles and exceeding expectations. However, the 29-year-old Floridian’s singular clutch move to qualify for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway wasn’t even an expectation, it was a once-an-era moment that will undoubtedly go down in NASCAR lore. And Chastain himself, still can’t help but smile when he talks about it.
Championship Weekend Preview: Phoenix Raceway
PHOENIX, AZ – Will lightning strike three times for Christopher Bell?. Can Ross Chastain parlay his amazing Martinsville rim ride into a championship for upstart Trackhouse Racing?. Will the NASCAR Cup Series feature more than one active multiple champion for the first time since Jimmie Johnson retired after the...
Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Phoenix Raceway November Preview
Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN. 2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 23rd. Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 17th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Christian Rose Looks to Close Out Rookie ARCA Season on High Note in Phoenix Return
ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose has been patiently waiting for his final ARCA start of the season in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Rose returns to the Avondale, Ariz. race track not only looking to rebound from a frustrating finish in...
2022 ARCA West Finale at Phoenix Up Next for BMR
The 2022 ARCA Menards Series West will finish where it started, bookending its season with visits to Phoenix Raceway, with Friday’s season championship race. The Diamond Desert Casino West Valley 100 on the one-mile oval closes the 69th season of NASCAR regional stock car racing in the West. Bill McAnally Racing will be on the hunt for its sixth Phoenix victory during NASCAR Championship Weekend.
Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Phoenix Season Finale Advance
● In the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), returns to Phoenix Raceway where he earned his first career Cup Series win earlier this year. The 27-year-old driver started sixth and led three times for 101 laps. He held off a late-race charge from Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain during a lap-293 restart and was in the top spot when the caution flag flew on lap 305 of the scheduled 312-lap race, setting up a green-white-checkered shootout. The 27-year-old from Mitchell, Indiana, then drove away from Reddick, Chastain and nine-time Phoenix winner and SHR teammate Kevin Harvick. The win was the first for the No. 14 team since Clint Bowyer’s 2018 win at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Ankrum to Close First Season at HRE in Phoenix
Bring it Down … Tyler Ankrum will finish his first season at HRE on Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro aims to finish as high as 11th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with a solid outing to bookend the 2022 campaign. Ankrum currently sits 12th in the drivers’ championship standings, 19 markers out of 11th position. He has posted three consecutive finishes of 11th or better entering Phoenix and is focused on closing the campaign with a season-best result.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Championship 4 Media Day
Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 is looking to win his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship on Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. The championship would not only be his first, but the first for Front Row Motorsports. Here’s a transcript of today’s media session.
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. -- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
Carson Hocevar - Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance
Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Phoenix: “I’m really proud of the effort that everyone at Niece Motorsports has put in this year,” said Hocevar. “I learned a lot as a driver and I think we learned a lot together as a team. I enjoy racing at Phoenix and am hoping that we’ll be able to have a solid performance. I’m looking forward to getting some extra track time in the ARCA race too. Thanks to all of our partners this year – Worldwide Express, Chevrolet, Premier Security Solutions and everyone that has made this season possible.”
Ben Rhodes takes an “Old Fashioned” approach to possible second Truck title
Ben Rhodes is superstitious about being in the same room as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series trophy. The Kentuckian has an Old Fashioned named after him in The Barn at Phoenix Raceway. Rhodes mentioned both Seneca and Pythagoras in his Championship 4 Media Day interview at the Phoenix Convention...
Dean Thompson - Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance
Thompson on Friday’s race at Phoenix: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” said Thompson. “I enjoy racing there and feel like as a team we’ve learned a lot this season that we can apply to this race. A huge thank you to Worldwide Express and Thompson Pipe Group for all of their support this season. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”
This Week in Motorsports: November 1-7, 2022
NASCAR crowns its season-long champions at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Bell proves to be clutch again… Christopher Bell did exactly what he needed to do in Martinsville on Sunday as the Oklahoma-native scored his third win of the season to advance into the Championship 4 for the first time. By qualifying for the Championship 4, Bell becomes the first driver in NASCAR history to qualify for the Championship 4 in all three national NASCAR tours. Bell has two top-10 finishes in five Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway along with a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2018.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Phoenix
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 36 – 312 laps / 312 miles. Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz. Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
MHR Trio Visits The Valley Of The Sun
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will close out its 2022 season under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night with the Lucas Oil 150. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing lineup for the season finale will feature Derek Kraus in the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado, Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Silverado, and Jake Garcia in the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
