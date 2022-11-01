ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republican members of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao— but disapproval within the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger along with some former Trump aides have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced...
FLORIDA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years

Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly

She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Leader-Telegram

Sen. Johnson stops in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sen. Ron Johnson says next Tuesday’s election is all about freedom. “You understand what is stake,” Johnson told a crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. “We know what this election is about. This is about a fight for freedom, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KATC News

Race for U.S. Senate

One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

