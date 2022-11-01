Read full article on original website
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republican members of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao— but disapproval within the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger along with some former Trump aides have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Daily Record
Trump slams Colorado Republican Senate candidate after Joe O’Dea says he wouldn’t back him for president
The day after Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said he’d “actively campaign against” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Trump lashed out at the candidate as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only. O’Dea has frequently said he hopes the former president...
Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024
The Republican nominee running for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado on Sunday said he will work to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t win another term in office. Joe O’Dea said Trump should have acted more decisively to stop the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for anyone responsible for the events of that day to be held accountable.
NBC News
Arizona Senate and governor races tighten ahead of Obama visit, GOP poll says
A new survey from one of the nation’s top GOP pollsters shows Arizona’s Senate race is a dead heat, while the Republican candidate for governor inches slightly ahead of her Democratic rival. Just over a week before Election Day, the polls shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with the...
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
OnPolitics: Barack Obama heads to Nevada as new poll shows virtual tie for Senate
Exclusive new poll findings paint a picture of what next week's elections may yield. Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan writes:. Barack Obama is headed to Nevada as the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a dead heat in the Senate race. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose seat is a top...
Balance of power on the line in Minnesota Legislature, U.S. Congress
MINNEAPOLIS — The balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the result of next week's midterm elections. In both cases, a handful of races may decide the direction of the state and the country. With a divided legislature in Minnesota, Republicans currently hold...
Gov. Tim Walz faces off against former Republican state Sen. Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial election
The race between Walz and Jensen is one of 36 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2022.
On the road with the House GOP: ‘Victory party’ forecasts, few policy details
Steve Scalise, the Louisianan who would become majority leader in a Republican House, brought a crew with him to boost the party faithful before Election Day.
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Sen. Johnson stops in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sen. Ron Johnson says next Tuesday’s election is all about freedom. “You understand what is stake,” Johnson told a crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. “We know what this election is about. This is about a fight for freedom, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win.”
Race for U.S. Senate
One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.
Republicans want to take control of the U.S. Senate. Will Ohio help them get there?
While the GOP deals with unpredictable races in states such as Pennsylvania, Republicans hope Ohio will show up for Senate candidate J.D. Vance.
WOWK 13 News
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
