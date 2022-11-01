ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Dolly Parton Joined at Rock Hall Induction by Pink, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon and Rob Halford, as L.A. Ceremony Becomes a Dolly-Fest

Although for official purposes all Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are created equal, some are bound to loom larger than others when the rubber hits the road. And so, as much as hardcore fans of Duran Duran or Iron Maiden might have flooded into L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre in ordinate numbers for Saturday night’s ceremony honoring the hall’s class of 2022, it was always a foregone conclusion that the show’s all-star climax was going to revolve around the most culturally iconic of them all, Dolly Parton. If she showed up to accept, that is, but after some initial uncertainty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Legging-Boots For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

