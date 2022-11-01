GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In her first term, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been busy. She’s expanded the state’s civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community under the Elliot Larsen Act, won an $800 million settlement with opioid manufacturers on behalf of citizens, and racked up numerous court victories stifling the ability of robo-callers to scam people. She also was party to the lawsuit that upheld the Affordable Care Act and strengthened the state’s penalties for elder abusers, but Nessel says she still has a lot more to do.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO