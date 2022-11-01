ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
ALLENDALE, MI
Fox17

Animals treated to leftover pumpkins at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spooky season may be over, but local zoo animals still got to enjoy some post-Halloween festivities this Friday!. Leftover pumpkins made for tasty snacks for several residents at John Ball Zoo. More than 500 pounds of pumpkins and other gourds were delivered Friday. Naturally, the...
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jayco

Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

"Come From Away" arrives in Grand Rapids, performing on Nov. 8-13

The national tour of the musical, "Come From Away," will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall on November 8-13. "Come From Away" tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

With a potential second term, AG Dana Nessel will make abortion access a priority

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In her first term, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been busy. She’s expanded the state’s civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community under the Elliot Larsen Act, won an $800 million settlement with opioid manufacturers on behalf of citizens, and racked up numerous court victories stifling the ability of robo-callers to scam people. She also was party to the lawsuit that upheld the Affordable Care Act and strengthened the state’s penalties for elder abusers, but Nessel says she still has a lot more to do.
MICHIGAN STATE

