FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
Fox17
Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market takes place Nov. 6
Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and there's nothing better than a unique gift coming from the heart. The perfect place to find that gift is the Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market on Sunday. The Fulton Street Farmer's Market will be home to over 100 local makers...
Fox17
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Fox17
Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
Fox17
Animals treated to leftover pumpkins at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spooky season may be over, but local zoo animals still got to enjoy some post-Halloween festivities this Friday!. Leftover pumpkins made for tasty snacks for several residents at John Ball Zoo. More than 500 pounds of pumpkins and other gourds were delivered Friday. Naturally, the...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jayco
Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
Fox17
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
Fox17
Longtime attorney Matthew DePerno wants a fresh perspective in AG department
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Matthew DePerno, the GOP pick for state attorney general, sees the role of the department as a clear one. “The role of the attorney general is to enforce the law,” he said. It’s something he feels his opponent, Dana Nessel, has overstepped throughout her...
Fox17
West Michigan author aims to educate on Holocaust, addresses anti-semitic comments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prominent figures are under heat after comments of anti-semitism. It has been particularly apparent through American rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving. Both celebrities have faced consequences for the comments. Businesses have cut ties with the rapper, including Adidas. West was even escorted...
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
Fox17
"Come From Away" arrives in Grand Rapids, performing on Nov. 8-13
The national tour of the musical, "Come From Away," will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall on November 8-13. "Come From Away" tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on September 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Fox17
With a potential second term, AG Dana Nessel will make abortion access a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In her first term, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been busy. She’s expanded the state’s civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community under the Elliot Larsen Act, won an $800 million settlement with opioid manufacturers on behalf of citizens, and racked up numerous court victories stifling the ability of robo-callers to scam people. She also was party to the lawsuit that upheld the Affordable Care Act and strengthened the state’s penalties for elder abusers, but Nessel says she still has a lot more to do.
