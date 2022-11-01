Read full article on original website
UCR recognized for green practices
UC Riverside has been ranked among the top green universities in the United States by the Princeton Review. The school was 27th overall and ninth among public universities for “superb sustainability practices, strong foundations in sustainability education, and healthy quality of life for students on campus,” according to a statement on the university’s website.
Moreno Valley wins technology award
Moreno Valley has again received an Excellence in Information Technology Award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California. This is the 20th consecutive year the city has received that award, which recognizes municipalities and other public entities that meet information technology standards related to the public sector, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Prather to run Riverside airport
David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
ONT marks sixth anniversary of local control
Ontario International Airport is marking its sixth year of local ownership this week, with much to celebrate. More than 300 Inland Empire officials attended a state of the airport event Tuesday, the anniversary of Los Angeles World Airports handing over control of the airport to Ontario and San Bernardino County.
San Bernardino County deserves it’s fair share, vote yes on EE
Historically, the County of San Bernardino, has not received its fair share of support from Sacramento. The Inland Empire has never garnered the attention, respect, and most importantly, the funding necessary to support the needs of our region. For proof, look to the Governor’s May Budget revision. The State’s $55...
Durham named Temecula police chief
Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
