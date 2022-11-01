30:39 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO