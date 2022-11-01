Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
11-04-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
11:43 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to give lawn and garden advice. If you wish to join Randy's newsletter you can find his contact at this link here. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look...
Why is my neighbor mowing his lawn this week??? 11-03-22 Wag In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Randy Nelson, Clay County Educator.
11-05-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Minnesota Timberwolves breakdown. 10:22 - 10:30 – High school playoff football breakdown. 10:34 - 10:47 – Troy Mattern Fargo Shanley Head Coach on team's big win and return to State Championship. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk (Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves)...
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
Fargo Islamic Society to host an Open House following vandalism efforts
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
11-03-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
7:06 - 7:20 - Kevin Marshall, Host of FCS Nation, Kevin will be calling in. SoCon may have 4 good teams, MVFC and Big Sky may only have 3?. 7:38 - 7:50 - MSUM Dragons MBB HC Tim Bergstraser in slack, run time 12:38. Discussing Dragons preseason ranking in the...
MSUM Men's Basketball Head Coach Tim Bergstraser Previews The 2022-23 Season!
MSUM Dragons head men's basketball coach Tim Bergstraser joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Coach Bergstraser previewed the 2022-23 season, discussed being a first time head coach, and more!
Candidates for Cass County Sheriff discuss the issues in part two of debate
(Fargo, ND) -- The audio posted above is part two of the on-air debate between Incumbent Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and his challenger Deputy Matthew King. The debate was hosted by WDAY News Director Kyle Cornell during the Jay Thomas Show Friday afternoon.
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
Moorhead City Leaders make case for half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(Moorhead, MN) -- Multiple Moorhead city leaders are actively voicing their support for an upcoming ballot measure for the November General Election. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson spoke to a room of city residents about the half cent sales tax, and a Downtown Community Center and Library that would be built from the funds gathered by the tax. Mayor Carlson says the facility would include a walking path, a "makers space" for entrepreneurs that would utilize 3-D printers and a podcast room, a coffee shop, and more.
11-03-22 Thursdays with Tony
30:39 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
