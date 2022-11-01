ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
