ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony Mayor wants Oncor to answer to why the city is experiencing outages

The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony...
Local Profile

McKinney City Council Approves Collin McKinney Parkway

McKinney City Council will continue to move forward with a contract to finish Collin McKinney Parkway. On November 1, the council approved a $9.6 million contract for the project. During the November 1 meeting, Assistant Director of Engineering Michael Hebert brought plans forth for the council’s approval. According to city...
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Trucking companies turn to electric vehicles for sustainability and savings

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster price of gas. Now trucking companies are following suit as a long-term option. CBS 11 News spoke with HOLT Truck Centers in Irving which invested in several EV Trucks from the company Nikola."The turning radius is very short, the maneuverability is excellent," said Cary Gniffke, E.V. Manager for HOLT Truck Centers. The company is the first in Texas to use Nikola battery-powered trucks which they purchased in February. The trucks have traveled over 10,000 miles so far. Gniffke says it's about sustainability, "Gives us the ability...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

City Of McKinney Announced Towne Lake Park’s Renovation Plans

Good news McKinney residents and visitors! On Thursday, November 3, the city announced the approval of a multi-year master plan for a renovation of Towne Lake Park. The new vision includes more trails, a new performance pavilion, new and better access to the lake, illuminated forest areas and the city’s second dog park, all while preserving the park’s natural beauty and signature features.
MCKINNEY, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy