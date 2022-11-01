Read full article on original website
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know
See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Motor vehicle thefts in Dallas outpacing 2021 numbers, and trucks are the hottest target
DALLAS, Texas — As the end of 2022 draws closer, motor vehicle thefts in Dallas are outpacing numbers from around this time last year. Per data collected by the City of Dallas, there were 9,813 motor vehicle thefts recorded leading up to Nov. 4th, 2021. In 2022? That number is currently sitting at 11,203.
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approve conveyance plat that includes Wade Park
Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat that includes about 112 acres at the southeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road (Community Impact staff) Frisco’s Wade Park project area along the Dallas North Tollway could soon see new action after initial plans to create a 175-acre development...
Lewisville’s transportation board recommends speed limit decrease on segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A speed limit change for a segment of SH 121 could be enforced after Lewisville’s transportation board approved the recommendation. The Texas Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed study on SH...
dallasfreepress.com
The City created a home repair program for West Dallas residents, but they’re struggling to qualify
Every afternoon, 67-year-old Patsy Ruth Jackson visits her home on Shaw Street. She shuffles through the mail on her porch, checks the doors and windows, then returns to her sister-in-law’s house to spend the night. She’s been doing this since 2020. Today, as she walks through her house,...
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Mayor wants Oncor to answer to why the city is experiencing outages
The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony...
starlocalmedia.com
Get an update on what is planned for Southstone Yards and The Gate developments in Frisco
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north. That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
McKinney City Council Approves Collin McKinney Parkway
McKinney City Council will continue to move forward with a contract to finish Collin McKinney Parkway. On November 1, the council approved a $9.6 million contract for the project. During the November 1 meeting, Assistant Director of Engineering Michael Hebert brought plans forth for the council’s approval. According to city...
dmagazine.com
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Trucking companies turn to electric vehicles for sustainability and savings
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster price of gas. Now trucking companies are following suit as a long-term option. CBS 11 News spoke with HOLT Truck Centers in Irving which invested in several EV Trucks from the company Nikola."The turning radius is very short, the maneuverability is excellent," said Cary Gniffke, E.V. Manager for HOLT Truck Centers. The company is the first in Texas to use Nikola battery-powered trucks which they purchased in February. The trucks have traveled over 10,000 miles so far. Gniffke says it's about sustainability, "Gives us the ability...
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff
DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
City Of McKinney Announced Towne Lake Park’s Renovation Plans
Good news McKinney residents and visitors! On Thursday, November 3, the city announced the approval of a multi-year master plan for a renovation of Towne Lake Park. The new vision includes more trails, a new performance pavilion, new and better access to the lake, illuminated forest areas and the city’s second dog park, all while preserving the park’s natural beauty and signature features.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
Don’t want a traditional wedding? Check out a drive-thru wedding in North Texas
If you are planning on getting married to your significant other and you don't want the traditional wedding, why not try out a drive-thru wedding?
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
