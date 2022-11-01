Read full article on original website
A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does
Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns lots of hardware won in his NASCAR racing career, but he says his wife is faster on highways these days. The post A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick
The Nascar legend had a lot to stay about Danica's knowledge about racing.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?
Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
NASCAR: Ross Chastain actually saved Denny Hamlin
Ross Chastain’s insane move to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 actually saved Denny Hamlin from even bigger disappointment. The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott are set to battle for the title.
Kyle Busch Motorsports finds a home for NASCAR trucks, forges alliance with Rev Racing
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
Starting Lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
Check out the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway as four drivers race for a title in the season's final event.
Top rival rips Ty Gibbs before NASCAR championship race
NASCAR driver Noah Gragson did not hold back Thursday when asked about fellow Xfinity Series competitor Ty Gibbs. “I just don’t like him,” Gragson told reporters at Phoenix Raceway. “I’m speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say.”. Gragson’s attitude could set up fireworks this Saturday...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
NASCAR Championship at Phoenix schedule, how to watch, odds
And then there were four. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have been whittled down to four contenders after nine races, leaving Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott to battle it out in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Logano and Elliott are vying for their second...
NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Jared Fryar ends CARS LMSC Tour season with victory at Caraway Speedway
Jared Fryar’s consistency was on display during the CARS LMSC Tour finale at Caraway Speedway on Saturday. After starting in the seventh position, Fryar patiently carved his way through the field before ultimately holding off Connor Hall and the CARS LMSC Tour champion Carson Kvapil on several restarts for his third career victory in the series and second with car owner Jimmy Mooring.
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems. Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Transcript: Chris Gayle & Coy Gibbs Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our first members of the championship-winning team, Joe Gibbs Racing, with Coy Gibbs, the vice-chairman and chief operating officer at Joe Gibbs Racing and father of our driver champion, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Gayle, crew chief of the 54. Q. Chris, you've worked...
Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval
It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere. Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on...
