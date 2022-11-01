Quick Quack Car Wash Rejoins Jack Wood & GMS Racing For Camping World Truck Series Finale at Phoenix Raceway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway 2
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Sixth-place Finish in the Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet all day. Our RCR Chevy was better than the spring race. I thought we were too free for most of the race, and at the end I couldn’t get the corner entry I needed to get drive. It was so free into Turn 3, making it hard to run the bottom. That’s what I struggled with at the end of the race. I could not hit the bottom without over-slowing the car and getting ran over. Overall, we had a pretty good day. I wish we could have finished in the top-five. We were close. I'll take a sixth-place finish. My team has made a lot of gains this year and I’m looking forward to next year with this No. 2 team."
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway
- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 28 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 28.540 at 126.139 mph on Lap-4 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 36th fastest of the 39 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. We'll get right to questions. Q. Chase, through practice now, through qualifying, where do you feel like you guys are set for tomorrow's race?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I mean, honestly just kind of ready to go from the standpoint of a lot...
Transcript: Ty Gibbs Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Ty Gibbs. We'll get right to questions. Q. Noah was in here earlier and he said that you raced like a champion tonight and that you deserved it. There was the handshake afterward. What was your reaction to him showing you some respect after maybe some disrespect earlier this week?
Nemechek Earns Fourth-Place Finish in 2022 Finale
Despite not being in the Championship 4, Nemechek came into the final race of the 2022 season looking to play spoiler at Phoenix Raceway. The second-generation driver took the green flag in 10th and moved his way up the scoring pylon before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in fourth to end the opening stage.
Transcript: Chris Lawson - Pit Road Interview - Championship Crew Chief - Phoenix Raceway
Q. Getting hugs all around. I watched you through this whole race. You were up and down this pit box 10 times. What are your emotions like right now?. CHRIS LAWSON: I really don't even know what to say. We put tires on it, let him do what Zane does. That's what he did. It's just awesome. It's amazing for this team, for Bob Jenkins, MRC, Speedco, Love's, everybody that's supported this team all year, that believed in this kid, that believed in Bob Jenkins. It's just great.
Lewis Leads BMR to Top-10 Finish at Phoenix
Bill McAnally Racing raced into the season finale for the 69th year of NASCAR regional racing out West, with rookie driver Landen Lewis finishing sixth in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS on Friday at Phoenix Raceway. The Diamond Desert Casino West Valley 100 ARCA Menards Series West...
CHEVROLET NCS: Three Camaro ZL1s to Lineup in the Top-10 at Phoenix
· Three Chevrolet drivers powered their Camaro ZL1s to a top-10 qualifying effort at Phoenix Raceway, led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team in fourth. · Chase Elliott was second-fastest of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers, qualifying...
Solid Showing For MHR In Season Finale
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing wrapped up the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 season with a solid showing in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday. Derek Kraus led the way among the three MHR drivers, driving a backup truck from the back of the pack to finish 11th in his No. NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado. His team had to go to their backup after Kraus tangled with the wall during practice on Thursday.
Transcript: Crew Chief Alan Gustafson - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by Alan Gustafson, the crew chief for Chase Elliott. We'll open it up for questions for Alan. Q. Is there anything you do differently this weekend that you wouldn't do on a normal race weekend?. ALAN GUSTAFSON: Hmm... I mean, there's a little more...
RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix
As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
ARCA West: Sammy Smith wins Desert Diamond Casino West valley 100 at Phoenix; Jake Drew Claims 2022 Driver Championship Featured
Sammy Smith scored the victory on Friday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway after an eventful day behind the wheel of his No. 18 Toyota. Smith, surviving two ARCA overtime attempts, started on the pole and led 49 of the 50 circuits until receiving a penalty for aggressive driving. Following a restart,...
Purdy Closes Career-Best Season with 19th-Place Finish at Phoenix
Chase Purdy brought down the curtain in his campaign with HRE with a 19th-place result at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. The driver of the No. 61 Ibaraki Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro closed out the season with a career-best 12 top-15 finishes and 16th place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings.
15-Year-Old Katie Hettinger Will Compete Friday at Phoenix in ARCA West Season Finale
At just 15 years old, Katie Hettinger’s racing resume is already filled with some trail-blazing accomplishments:. ● Won the 2020 Champion Racing Association (CRA) Junior Late Model Series title to become the first and only female champion in the CRA’s 25-year history. ● In the span of two...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by another Championship 4 contender, Christopher Bell. We'll take questions for Christopher. Q. Adam acknowledged you struggled yesterday. You and Ross were two of the lower qualifiers. You said you liked your chances, you got the best team, thought you could win. Are you still feeling that way now?
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0