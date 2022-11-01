Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s trick or treat
Rosie Shadoan, 2, receives a treat from Linda Keller. Rosie is the daughter of Adam and Lacey Shadoan, of Sidney. Sophia Burton, 1, receives a treat from Vicki Fulk. Sophia is the daughter of Joseph and Stacy Burton, of Sidney. Kamrynn, 3, and Jaxsynn. 9, Gomez enjoy trick or treating...
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
Sidney Daily News
Thankful for the friends made at the senior center
Holidays, holidays, holidays! I look forward to this time of year and spending time with family and friends. Any reason to get together with those I care about is fine with me. One such holiday is Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful day full of turkey, noodles, sweet potato casseroles, green beans, dressing, salad, deviled eggs and let us not forget the all-important pumpkin pie. I like mine with about half a tub of Cool Whip please. Having my family around one big table, watching them laugh and enjoy each other warms my soul. This year will be especially fun because of our grandson who will be nine months old.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center to host veterans only billard tournament
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., in partnership with the Shelby County Veterans Services, will be having a Veteran only billard tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. The Shelby County Veterans Services will be providing lunch for all players at 11...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday
Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
Sidney Daily News
Transit, Street Departments hold annual Roadeo
SIDNEY — Drivers for Shelby Public Transit and the operators of the snow plows for the city of Sidney’s Street Department participated in the annual Snow Plow & Transit Roadeo recently. The annual event is held on an obstacle course set up on the parking lot at Custenborder Field.
Sidney Daily News
Annual meal set for Nov. 13
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having their annual homemade Turkey/Ham Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road in Houston from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include ham/turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy/sweet potato casserole, dressing, green beans/corn, coleslaw and dinner rolls....
Sidney Daily News
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook on Oct. 30. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. on Oct. 30 The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
Sidney Daily News
Historic Holiday Home Tour set in Piqua
PIQUA — The holidays are coming and once again the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District (PCHD) will host a Historic Holiday Tour for 325 ticket holders. The 2022 tour will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5-8 p.m. and includes five historic homes in downtown Piqua. Tourists will be awe-struck by the architecture of these homes while learning the history behind each. They will also receive a treat from each tour host while visiting each property. This year’s self-guided walking tour will take place in the north end of the historic district where the featured homes will be in close proximity providing an easy walk.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
peakofohio.com
Mary Ann Blair
Mary Ann Blair, 70 of West Mansfield passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born June 13, 1952, in Bellefontaine to the late Donald Eugene Lillard Sr. and Mary Joan (Caulley) Shoemaker. On August 24, 1974, in Rushsylvania she married Roger Dee Blair, who survives.
Sidney Daily News
Holiday Shop Hop begins Nov. 5
SIDNEY — It’s time to start shopping for the holidays. The annual Holiday Shop Hop begins Nov. 5 and ends Nov. 12 at various businesses in the Sidney area. Shoppers can enter the drawing by filling out an entry card or entering online through a unique QR code at each location.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke
KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
Sidney Daily News
St. Nicholas to visit the Shrine
MARIA STEIN — St. Nicholas is going to visit the Shrine on Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. The day will include crafts, games, activities, cookies and hot cocoa. This event is best geared toward 5- to 10-year-old children. The cost is $10 per child, register...
No one injured after Dayton house fire
Wiley reported that the home was initially too dangerous to enter due to the possibility of collapse.
Sidney Daily News
Minster Local Schools plans Veterans Day program
MINSTER — Minster Schools will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the elementary school. Coffee and doughnuts will be served to all veterans, spouses, and legion auxiliary members starting at 9 a.m. in the commons area. The program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. The program is open to the press and general public.
