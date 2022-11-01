ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A pedestrian is dead after an apparent hit and run

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRBHd_0iuTpMEV00 A woman died after an apparent hit-and-run Monday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis, 6th division officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was struck by a driver near Poplar Level Road and I-264.

When police arrived, they found the woman who had been hit.

She was transported to University Hospital where she was soon pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner later identified the woman as 33-year-old Megan Slone. The cause of death was determined to be “blunt force trauma injuries.”

According to LMPD’s preliminary investigation, Slone was walking on Poplar Level Road when a driver traveling North hit her with their car.

Police said the driver did not stop following the collision.

Police arrested 31-year-old Chelsea Moore Tuesday night. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in death or serious injury, according to LMPD.

This story has been updated with additional information.

