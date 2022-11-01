Read full article on original website
Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems. Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Transcript: Zane Smith - Frontstretch Interview - Championship Driver - Phoenix Raceway
I interviewed you last year. You sat there, you looked up in the stands, you talked about how that was one of the lowest moments of your career. With all that in mind, how does it feel now to be a champion?. ZANE SMITH: Oh, my God, third time's a...
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Drives F-150 to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No.… The post Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’ appeared first on Outsider.
NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.
Chase Purdy to Drive No. 4 Full-Time and Jack Wood to Anchor No. 51 in ‘23
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that it will field two full-time teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the 2023 season. Chase Purdy will compete for the driver’s championship in the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal, while Jack Wood will compete in a minimum of 10 races alongside KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch and other later to be announced NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers as part of the team’s owner’s championship effort with the No. 51 Chevrolet. Additionally, KBM has formed a technical alliance to support Rev Racing’s expansion into the Truck Series with 2022 ARCA Menard’s Series champion Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.
This One’s For Ted: Bacon’s Triumph a Special One at Ovals Opener
When Brady Bacon stands on the throttle, everybody soon takes notice. In a similar manner, the same could be said for Brady’s grandfather, Ted Bacon. When Ted spoke, everyone listened. Sadly, the words of the Bacon family’s racing patriarch fell silent on Tuesday morning when Ted passed away.
RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Will End 2022 Season at Perris Auto Speedway
The Flowdynamics sprint car racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will close the 2022 season this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 3rd, 4th, and 5th, at the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. Heading into the finale, both drivers are in the top 10 in the USAC/CRA Series point standings.
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Phoenix Raceway November Event Preview
Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt welcome Armslist.com, as the primary marketing partner of the No. 07 Ford Mustang for the 33rd and final NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2022 season. Armslist.com is America’s number one firearms classifieds website, with over 100,000 active...
Transcript: Chandler Smith and Ty Majeski Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions. Q. Chandler, this chapter comes to a close for you at KBM in the Truck Series. I'm curious what your emotions are after a night like this, especially as close as you guys came late?. CHANDLER SMITH: Yeah, I mean, not happy or anything...
Petty GMS and Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson Enter Ownership Agreement
Petty GMS Owner Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty, announced today the team has entered into an ownership agreement with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson. Additionally, Johnson will compete in a select number of NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, to include the running of the 65thannual DAYTONA 500.
