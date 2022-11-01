JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”

