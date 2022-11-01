ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title

From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Chase Purdy to Drive No. 4 Full-Time and Jack Wood to Anchor No. 51 in ‘23

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that it will field two full-time teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the 2023 season. Chase Purdy will compete for the driver’s championship in the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal, while Jack Wood will compete in a minimum of 10 races alongside KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch and other later to be announced NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers as part of the team’s owner’s championship effort with the No. 51 Chevrolet. Additionally, KBM has formed a technical alliance to support Rev Racing’s expansion into the Truck Series with 2022 ARCA Menard’s Series champion Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Speedway Digest

RACE RECAP: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Majeski - No. 66 Road Ranger. "We wanted to bring a championship home for Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) and everybody at ThorSport. I thought the best opportunity there for us was to try to wiggle the 38 (Zane Smith) a little bit and try to get underneath him and try to set up the race between Ben (Rhodes) and I. I was just trying to be aggressive underneath him and lost it off of (turn) two. All you can ask for is the chance to win the championship with five to go and we had that tonight, and it just didn’t pan out. I’m proud of our season and proud of what we accomplished as a 66 bunch. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) and the team have been great to work with. It just stings to be that close and see it in front of you and just come up a little bit short. We will come back next year and come back stronger.”- Ty Majeski.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins the Pole for Championship Race at Phoenix

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH OF A BIG DEAL IS IT TO QUALIFY ON THE POLE FOR THIS RACE? “It keeps the pressure on them. That’s the goal. When you get here it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. It makes me better and I think it makes my whole race team better as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying it showed up, and hopefully that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall – the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy