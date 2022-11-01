The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) Grant. The grant will allocate $2 million dollars over three years to provide a multi-faceted approach to address drivers of violent crime in our community. GPD was one of six entities nationwide to be awarded this funding.

