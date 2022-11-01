Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
New Lawton fire marshal selected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
News 9 Investigation: Who Killed Mary Pewitt?
It was inside a dark, smoky bar in Comanche, Okla., where Mary Morgan Pewitt, the newest waitress at Harold's Club, declared last call -- never suspecting she would soon take her last breath. The 25-year-old had accepted the job just 13 days earlier. Working at the bar wasn't Pewitt's first...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Elderly Center grand re-opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long period of being closed, The Comanche Nation Elderly Center has finally re-opened. They hosted their grand re-opening on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. During Covid, they were forced to close all in-person dining and activities, only offering drive-thru meal services. Since then,...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 12th Annual Run for the Fallen
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has a number of upcoming events for the community to attend, including the 12th Annual Run for the Fallen, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5. 7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, about those...
kswo.com
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
kswo.com
Lawton Public Library discusses upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is hosting a series of events for the community this month. Tanya Organ joined us to tell us more about events.
kswo.com
Altus Public Schools earn ‘Purple Star’ officially military friendly
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Public Schools have just earned their “Purple Star” meaning they are officially recognized as a military-friendly school district. With Altus Air Force Base being so close by, this holds a lot of weight. “There is a lot of change in a military student’s...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
kswo.com
$5.6 million grant for Altus drainage and reservoir project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus City Council approved the allocation for a more than $5 million grant to proceed with the Drainage and Reservoir Projects. Altus engineer and Public works director John Barron said the city has major plans for this money. They have a project underway now, where...
Chickasha police: Alleged thief pulled out knife, chased employee
Authorities are searching for a suspect who reportedly threatened an employee trying to stop a theft.
kswo.com
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
kswo.com
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
KOCO
New proposal could allow 320-foot cell phone tower in Wichita Mountains
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A new proposal could allow a 320-foot cell phone tower to be placed within the Wichita Mountains. Are you an avid hiker or maybe just enjoy nature? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for input from avid hikers on a proposal to put a cell tower in the Wichita Mountains.
Daycare finds large bruise on child, father charged
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a seven-week-old boy has been charged with injury to a child after the baby was reported to have been dropped off at daycare with a huge bruise on his chest. Joshua Galicia is jailed on $20,000 bond. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the reporting person told police Galicia […]
Woman accuses boyfriend of texting other women, then stabs him
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022. Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his […]
kswo.com
Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children. The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden. The 2022 Purple Star Campus...
kswo.com
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
kswo.com
Live2Lead event held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local leaders from across Southwest Oklahoma met at Lawton’s First Assembly Church for the 9th annual Live2Lead event. Live2Lead is an annual gathering of leaders which happens in over 300 places across the world, with presentations from prize winning authors and more. Organizers hope to...
Shake Your Groove Thing at Lawton’s Annual Arts for All Gala
Tomorrow is the first Friday in November, and Lawtonians know what that means! It's time for the annual Arts for All Gala!. Arts for All is a Lawton nonprofit that solely raises funds for its arts member groups. Arts for All's mission is to foster the arts in local schools and communities in Southwest Oklahoma. Its member groups include Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Pro Musica, the Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and the Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council. Arts for All hosts three fundraisers each year, including its annual spring Fund Drive, summer Arts for All Festival, and the Arts for All Gala in the fall.
Comments / 0