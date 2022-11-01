ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

New Lawton fire marshal selected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
Comanche Nation Elderly Center grand re-opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long period of being closed, The Comanche Nation Elderly Center has finally re-opened. They hosted their grand re-opening on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. During Covid, they were forced to close all in-person dining and activities, only offering drive-thru meal services. Since then,...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 12th Annual Run for the Fallen

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has a number of upcoming events for the community to attend, including the 12th Annual Run for the Fallen, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5. 7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, about those...
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
Altus Public Schools earn ‘Purple Star’ officially military friendly

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Public Schools have just earned their “Purple Star” meaning they are officially recognized as a military-friendly school district. With Altus Air Force Base being so close by, this holds a lot of weight. “There is a lot of change in a military student’s...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James

Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
$5.6 million grant for Altus drainage and reservoir project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus City Council approved the allocation for a more than $5 million grant to proceed with the Drainage and Reservoir Projects. Altus engineer and Public works director John Barron said the city has major plans for this money. They have a project underway now, where...
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested

ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children. The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden. The 2022 Purple Star Campus...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
Live2Lead event held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local leaders from across Southwest Oklahoma met at Lawton’s First Assembly Church for the 9th annual Live2Lead event. Live2Lead is an annual gathering of leaders which happens in over 300 places across the world, with presentations from prize winning authors and more. Organizers hope to...
Shake Your Groove Thing at Lawton’s Annual Arts for All Gala

Tomorrow is the first Friday in November, and Lawtonians know what that means! It's time for the annual Arts for All Gala!. Arts for All is a Lawton nonprofit that solely raises funds for its arts member groups. Arts for All's mission is to foster the arts in local schools and communities in Southwest Oklahoma. Its member groups include Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Pro Musica, the Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and the Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council. Arts for All hosts three fundraisers each year, including its annual spring Fund Drive, summer Arts for All Festival, and the Arts for All Gala in the fall.
