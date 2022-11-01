Tomorrow is the first Friday in November, and Lawtonians know what that means! It's time for the annual Arts for All Gala!. Arts for All is a Lawton nonprofit that solely raises funds for its arts member groups. Arts for All's mission is to foster the arts in local schools and communities in Southwest Oklahoma. Its member groups include Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Pro Musica, the Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and the Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council. Arts for All hosts three fundraisers each year, including its annual spring Fund Drive, summer Arts for All Festival, and the Arts for All Gala in the fall.

LAWTON, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO