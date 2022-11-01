ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Police cancels Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Muskogee woman

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Muskogee police are canceling a Silver Alert for 80-year-old missing Carolyn Maines.

Officers say Maines went missing around 8 p.m. on Monday after leaving from her home in west Muskogee and not returning.

Officials later confirms Maines was found safe.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

