Police cancels Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Muskogee woman
Muskogee police are canceling a Silver Alert for 80-year-old missing Carolyn Maines.
Officers say Maines went missing around 8 p.m. on Monday after leaving from her home in west Muskogee and not returning.
Officials later confirms Maines was found safe.
