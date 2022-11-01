Read full article on original website
Indigenous group holds dozens of tourists hostage, including Americans, in Peruvian Amazon oil spill protest
A group of Indigenous people in Peru's Amazon region has taken dozens of foreign and Peruvian tourists hostage as they made their way through the area on river tour boat. The Indigenous group says it took the action to protest the lack of government aid following an oil spill in the area, according to local media and members of the tour group.
Ukrainian soldier on what he saw on front lines
CBS News' Holly Williams has reconnected with a young Ukrainian fighter she first met in March on a bus heading to the front line after two weeks of training. He is now fighting on the southern frontlines liberating areas held by Russian forces.
Ex-U.S. fighter pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan to "vigorously" fight extradition from Australia on sealed charges
Sydney — A former U.S. fighter pilot detained in Australia under a veil of secrecy will "vigorously" fight his extradition to the United States and is seeking the intervention of an intelligence watchdog, his lawyer said Friday. Ex-U.S. Marine Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia on October 21, the same week the British government issued a rare warning about China's recruitment of retired military pilots.
Buses from the Border | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Thousands of migrants from Central and South America have made the journey to New York City on buses chartered and paid for by the states of Texas and Arizona and the city of El Paso. Sunday, Anderson Cooper speaks with some of these migrants.
