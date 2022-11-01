ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Ukrainian soldier on what he saw on front lines

CBS News' Holly Williams has reconnected with a young Ukrainian fighter she first met in March on a bus heading to the front line after two weeks of training. He is now fighting on the southern frontlines liberating areas held by Russian forces.
CBS News

Ex-U.S. fighter pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan to "vigorously" fight extradition from Australia on sealed charges

Sydney — A former U.S. fighter pilot detained in Australia under a veil of secrecy will "vigorously" fight his extradition to the United States and is seeking the intervention of an intelligence watchdog, his lawyer said Friday. Ex-U.S. Marine Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia on October 21, the same week the British government issued a rare warning about China's recruitment of retired military pilots.
