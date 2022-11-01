Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
Taylor Swift ‘Enjoys’ That Her Fans Tease Her for Being Cryptic
Taylor Swift has a unique relationship with her 'Swifties,' even if they tease her for always leaving Easter eggs. Here's what the 'Midnights' artist said about her fans.
