ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
France 24

More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse

At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
US News and World Report

Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135

MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
France 24

India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...
BBC

Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go'

By the time Ifeanyi Ashley returned home from work, floodwaters had swept through his bungalow which housed his wife, children, and parents in Ogbaru, in Nigeria's south-eastern Anambra state, leaving his armchairs soaked and his bed covered in mud. Because the water had nearly reached knee level, he had to...
US News and World Report

India's Gujarat State Calls off Search After Fatal Bridge Collapse

MORBI (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Thursday said that the search operation following the collapse of a bridge that led to the death of 135 people had been called off. Local fire brigade, state and national disaster teams will be kept on standby, a government statement said. The colonial-era...
The Independent

Police: 21 bodies found at mine in South Africa

South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners that were found near an active mine in the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.According to police, 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon and two more were discovered on Thursday morning. Police said they suspect that the bodies were moved to the location where they were found, which is a privately-owned mine.“We can confirm that this morning our search and rescue team went back to the scene and, as they were searching, they discovered two more bodies. They retrieved them from...
The Independent

Braverman told to stop targeting Albanians to ‘excuse failures’ by nation’s PM

Home Secretary Suella Braverman must stop “discriminating” against Albanians to “excuse policy failures” during the migration crisis, the Albanian prime minister has said.Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” on Wednesday as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for the UK’s border failures.The under-fire Home Secretary has frequently singled out Albanian asylum seekers after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.She has also been considering negotiating a “bespoke route” with the nation to get failed Albanian asylum seekers removed from the UK quicker.Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit)...
AFP

Ethiopia rivals still talking peace in South Africa

Talks between the Ethiopian government and the rebel authorities in Tigray aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to their devastating two-year conflict were continuing Monday, sources familiar with the discussions said. A diplomat with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to AFP that the talks were continuing on Monday, but added: "They are very strict about confidentiality."

Comments / 0

Community Policy