Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after settling down from gains as high as 2.1% earlier. The big swing for the index follows the U.S. government's report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.
Detroit News
Trump loyalist Kash Patel questioned before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Kash Patel, a loyal aide to Donald Trump and former White House deputy, faced questions before a grand jury Thursday as part of a criminal investigation into the former president's possession of classified records more than 18 months after he left office, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0