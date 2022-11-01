ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ACLU of Connecticut releases poll on early voting opinions

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1748Eu_0iuTolQZ00

The ACLU of Connecticut Rise PAC released the first public opinion poll of the year surveying predominantly voters of color on Monday. The poll, conducted by Breakthrough Campaigns, asked likely voters about the early voting amendment that will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8th and found that voters of color strongly support the measure.

The first-of-its-kind research to survey predominantly voters of color in Connecticut about their views on the early voting question included 319 online and telephone interviews with likely November 2022 general election voters. Forty percent of respondents identified as Black/African American, 50 percent as Latino or Hispanic, 13 percent as Asian or Pacific Islander, 12 percent as white, 5 percent as Native American, 2 percent as Middle Eastern and 1 percent as other.

Additionally, 30 percent of respondents self-identified as liberal, and 20 percent as conservative.

The research found that, of the people surveyed, 71 percent of Connecticut voters of color support early voting and intend on voting “yes” to passing the amendment, with 18 percent saying they would oppose the measure. The majority (52 percent) of respondents of color indicated that they would vote early at least sometimes if they had the option. Sixty-five percent of Black voters polled said they would vote early at least sometimes.

In addition to answering “yes” or “no” to the survey questions, the respondents were asked to describe in their own words why they would vote early if they had the option.

“I work full-time and don’t always have the flexibility to be in my town on Election Day and may not qualify for mail-in voting,” one respondent said. “So, if I knew that Election Day was going to be very busy and tight on timing, I would choose to vote early to ensure that I voted.”

Another respondent noted their age and mobility as a reason why early voting would benefit them.

“Getting older doesn’t always allow the ability to move and get around as easily as when you are younger,” the respondent said. “Illness would be a determining factor. The ability to obtain transportation would be another.”

If the early voting amendment is approved, it would permit the legislature to pass a law allowing early voting in the state. Connecticut is one of only four states in the country without early voting, the other three states being Alabama, New Hampshire and Oregon, the latter of which conducts their elections primarily through mail-in ballots.

The post ACLU of Connecticut releases poll on early voting opinions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Inside Investigator

FOIA: The Ongoing Fight for Freedom of Information

A fact you may not know about Gov. Ned Lamont: he started his career in the news industry. After serving as the president of his elite private high school’s student newspaper, Gov. Lamont began his career in 1977 as the editor of a weekly newspaper in Vermont. However, Gov. Lamont has come a long way […] The post FOIA: The Ongoing Fight for Freedom of Information appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Our constituents deserve better

Several years ago, I wrote a column entitled “Because our constituents expect better.” The focus of the piece was my deep concern at just how divided our country has become. Obviously, anyone elected to public office should expect that not everyone will agree with every position they take, and sometimes, the criticism can be loud and angry, even from a small minority.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials

It was 12:30 pm on a beautiful and unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-October. A few dozen people were gathered at the center of the Ancient Burying Ground cemetery in downtown Hartford, all seeking to satisfy a desire for some local history sprinkled with a bit of Halloween spookiness. At the center of the crowd was […] The post Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Second payment from opioid distributor settlement arrives in Connecticut

The second payment from the landmark $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors arrived in Connecticut on Wednesday, Attorney General William Tong announced. The $13.5 million payment will go towards supporting opioid treatment and prevention in the state. The latest payment is part of the $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and opioid […] The post Second payment from opioid distributor settlement arrives in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Voices for Children makes recommendations to rebuild economy

Connecticut Voices for Children held its second annual community budget forum on Thursday where the discussion focused on recommendations for the state’s economy to improve the lives of children and families. The group recommended that state lawmakers enact policies to increase the minimum wage, make childcare more affordable and strengthen workers’ power in the workplace. […] The post Connecticut Voices for Children makes recommendations to rebuild economy appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
967
Followers
252
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy