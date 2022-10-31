To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Special “Barbra Streisand…and Other Musical Instruments” aired on CBS in 1971…Dramedy “Murphy’s Law” premiered on ABC in 1988. The series, which starred George Segal who portrayed a recovering alcoholic who worked as an insurance-fraud investigator, aired for only 12 episodes…The classic “Seinfeld” episode titled “The Soup Nazi“, based on New York soup vendor Al Yageneh, debuted on NBC in 1995…The Ted Danson sitcom “Becker” debuted on CBS out of “Everybody Loves Raymond” in 1998. The series, which centered on a cantankerous doctor from The Bronx, ran for six seasons…Fox sitcom “Arrested Development” starring Jason Bateman, Porta de Rossi, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, and Jessica Walter, among others, opened in 2003. After three critically acclaimed (but moderately rated) seasons on Fox, it was revived by Netflix for the first of three additional seasons in 2013.

