Pioneers fall to Wildcats in second round of the playoffs

The Pierz Pioneers football team lost to New London-Spicer in the second round of the 6AAA Section playoffs, Saturday, Oct. 29. They got off to a good start, scoring first, but were unable to finish strong, losing 28-6.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Pioneers struck first. Garrett Cummings scored from one yard out to give his team the lead. The PAT was missed, keeping it a 6-0 game.

After that, it was all Wildcats. They tied the game on a 22-yard run in the second, but missed the PAT. They scored twice more in the third, on runs of 14 and three yards. Two successful PATs put the Pioneers down 20-6 entering the final quarter.

The Pioneers still had a chance to come back, but the offense couldn’t get anything going. The Wildcats put the game out of reach with a 2-yard TD pass in the final minutes, ending the Pioneers’ season with a 28-6 loss.

The Pioneer offense mustered a respectable 224 total yards, 72 through the air and 152 on the ground. All 72 of the passing yards came on one play when Cummings connected with Mitchell Smude for a 72 yard catch and run. That was Cummings’ only completion on 10 attempts.

Kirby Fischer led the Pioneers on the ground, rushing for 75 yards on 20 carries. Jacob LeBlanc finished with 15 carries for 54 yards.

Defensively, the Pioneers allowed 323 yards of offense, with 286 coming on the ground.

Pierz ends its 2022 season with an overall record of 6-4.