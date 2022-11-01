‘Yellowstone’ Cast Reveals What We Can Expect From ‘Wild’ Season 5

Kayce Dutton (L-Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica Long-Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) Season 2 of "Yellowstone" (Photo Courtesy Paramount Network)

We’re almost there, folks. Less than two weeks until we tune in for the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere. Based on the trailer that was released several weeks ago, we already know Taylor Sheridan is bringing the heat. However, on Monday, fans briefly got to go behind the scenes, with some of our favorite cast members revealing some things we should expect from Yellowstone‘s “wild” fifth season.

“It’s gonna be bloody,” Yellowstone‘s Twitter caption promises. However, there’s so much more to it than that.

As we saw previously, John Dutton, played by actor Kevin Costner, has already been voted Montana’s governor. However, the brand new teaser now shows us more of what we can expect from John’s new role. One frame even sees the stoic character at a campaign event.

“Now, John’s playing hardball,” says Wes Bentley, who plays the troubled character, Jamie Dutton. “Whether that’s good or bad, that’s up for debate.”

In addition, Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater, shared his character’s latest perspective of John Dutton.

“Within the native community,” the Yellowstone star explained, “we just can’t figure out what he’s going to be yet. It’s a good thing for John. I don’t know how it’s gonna be for us.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Show Us More of the ‘Political World’

In Yellowstone‘s past, we saw a lot of what it takes to be a Montana cowboy, honing in on the “grit” exemplified by Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). This year, though, with Costner’s character as governor, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly promises that we see a lot more of the “political world” of Montana.

“We get to see a lot more of the political world in Montana,” Reilly said, “and what that means.”

Stepping away from John’s new role, Cole Hauser turned our attention back to the firey relationship between the new husband-and-wife couple, Rip and Beth.

“It sets it up for a very interesting year with Beth and I,” the Yellowstone star laughed. Additionally, the teaser clip hints how Rip’s relationship with John might change as the longtime cowboy spends significantly less time at the ranch.

Onscreen couple, Luke Grimes and Kesley Asbille, meanwhile, are navigating struggles all their own. Above all else, Kayce and Monica are preparing to welcome their second child, which, amid all the drama of the show, will hopefully bring at least a little lightheartedness. Though with Taylor Sheridan at the helm, there’s no telling what to expect.

Wes Bentley Reveals Jamie’s Mindset Going Into Season 5

More than any other Yellowstone character, Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton often falls to the background. However, this season, with Beth holding the ultimate blackmail, Jamie’s fate will come to the forefront.

As the politician of the family, Jamie is absolutely scorching after seeing his father voted in as governor. We catch that much from the few frames highlighting the character in the clip above. Further, Bentley said, “John winning the governorship [over] Jamie, it’s obviously devastating because it’s been his path.”

He also teased, “Things between Jamie and Beth are only getting worse.”

And while that puts Jamie in a harsh spot, it only brings more excitement, tension, and drama for Yellowstone fans who’ve waited a long 10 months for an all new season.