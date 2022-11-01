Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Police: Trio charged after heroin, pills & guns found inside Altoona residence
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Three people are facing charges after police discovered them to be in possession of large amounts of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and fentanyl, Thursday in Blair County, police say. According to criminal complaints, police went to an apartment to serve an arrest warrant for Richard...
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough. Police did not say how old the victim was, just that...
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
WJAC TV
GoFundMe set up for family after fire destroys home in Hooversville
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — A Somerset County family is asking for the community's help after they say they lost everything in a fire over the weekend. The family says the fire happened at a home in Hooversville Saturday evening as a result of a malfunctioning furnace. They say...
WJAC TV
Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
Rifles stolen from Clearfield County storage unit, police investigate
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a storage unit and stole multiple guns. The burglary happened sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 at a storage unit on N. Front Street in Decatur Township. An unknown person(s) broke into the unit and made off with three rifles, […]
Blair County woman charged after shooting husband, claims self-defense
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed in a 2021 shooting in Blair County that sent a man to the hospital, court documents show. According to the charges filed by Freedom Township police on Oct. 28 of 2022, 37-year-old Santana Laret, of Roaring Spring, claimed that her husband was attacking her at their home […]
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
WJAC TV
Johnstown Area Heritage Association presents ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted author Robert Jeschonek on Saturday to give a presentation about his latest book. The book, titled, ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’, features a series of fictional stories about the once beloved Glosser Brothers Department Store here in Johnstown. The author aims to bring...
Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
WJAC TV
Behind the Podium: One-on-one with State Rep. Frank Burns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — WJAC recently sat down with State Representative Frank Burns (D-72) to discuss a variety of topics including the economy, inflation, crime and abortion rights ahead of the Nov. 8th General Election. You can watch the full, unedited interview between Rep. Burns and WJAC News...
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Missing Ruger Revolver
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating ‘Lost or Stolen’ Firearm. PSP DuBois received a report of a lost or stolen firearm near Reed Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police...
Westmoreland restaurant owner guilty of withholding $214k from employees
Picante Mexican Grille on Route 22 and its owner were found guilty of shortchanging servers and kitchen help more than $214,000 in wages over several years.
Comments / 0