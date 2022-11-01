ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Behind the Podium: One-on-one with State Rep. Frank Burns

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — WJAC recently sat down with State Representative Frank Burns (D-72) to discuss a variety of topics including the economy, inflation, crime and abortion rights ahead of the Nov. 8th General Election. You can watch the full, unedited interview between Rep. Burns and WJAC News...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Missing Ruger Revolver

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating ‘Lost or Stolen’ Firearm. PSP DuBois received a report of a lost or stolen firearm near Reed Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

