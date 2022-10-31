Read full article on original website
KTUL
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner County
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed part of a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. Authorities say the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Tulsa City Council approves next steps to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district to make way for a new sporting goods store. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall. Councilors heard...
Child care workers across Oklahoma to receive $1,000 retention, incentive payments
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) expects to dole out $1,000 retention and incentive payments to child care workers across the state this month. Director and Owner of Jewel’s Place Enrichment Center Mattece Mason has taken care of children in north Tulsa for 20 years....
OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit partially blocked due to semitruck accident
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars. Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on...
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
KTUL
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
Tulsa party supply store announces retirement sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa party supply and costume store will be closing after 67 years and a retirement sale will start Nov. 1, according to a press release from Ehrle’s Party Supply. The release said the announcement came with a “heavy heart” but also “much gratitude” after...
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said.
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
