'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.3 million
The property located in the 2400 block of Lake Drive in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 14, 2022 for $1,250,000, or $469 per square foot. The house built in 1963 has an interior space of 2,668 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
Paid training, raises, recruiting pay off in record number of new Wake firefighters
The Raleigh Fire Department and Wake County Fire Services are finding new ways to fill shortages of firefighters. Wake County put $2 million into this recruitment campaign to reach a more diverse pool of candidates. It marks the first time the county focused on recruiting for racial and gender diversification....
‘Still in shock’: Pilot from Hillsborough lands $150K Powerball win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a typical Tuesday morning at Barry Cozart’s kitchen table when he checked the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion drawing. It was that moment that his $3 ticket investment turned into a whopping $150,000 return. As luck had it,...
Chapel Hill cancels Franklin Street closure for Halloween due to heavy rain, lightning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting. “I...
In eastern NC battleground, Davis and Smith tangle over country's direction
RALEIGH, N.C. — When many northeastern North Carolina voters head to the polls, they’ll be met with a stark contrast on their ballot in a key congressional race. Democratic state Sen. Don Davis is running on a more moderate message, while his Republican opponent, businesswoman Sandy Smith, is seeking to take the district further right and halt President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham
DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
Durham school bus driver shortage causes canceled routes
DURHAM, N.C. — Several Durham Public Schools school buses are not operating Thursday due to a driver shortage. The district posted about the shortages on its social media accounts. Several buses did not operate Thursday, including 623, 624, 638, 639 AND 99 (Sandy Ridge, Merrick-Moore, Little River, Northern, Lucas,...
Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
