ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6glq_0iuTmBm700

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Martin has formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days.

The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida. NEXT Weather

The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

According to the 11 a.m. hurricane center update, the storm was 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.

The slow-moving storm was on an eastward trek at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.

Martin joins Tropical Storm Lisa , which formed Monday and also expected to grow into a hurricane later this week.

According to federal forecasters, Lisa was moving westward at 14 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm was moving south of Grand Cayman and was about 480 miles east of Belize City

The National Weather Service issue a hurricane warning for parts of Honduras, starting Wednesday.

Lisa could bring up to 5 inches of rain to parts of Belize with heavy rain also expected for other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Northern Honduras and Guatemala.

Comments / 5

Related
click orlando

Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf. By Monday,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

A Breezy, warm weekend ahead, more changes next week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Fair to partly cloudy skies expected for the overnight with warm lows in the 70s. Friday looks partly sunny to mostly sunny with a 20% shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A gusty Northeast breeze 10-15 mph will gust to...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Time To "Fall Back" As Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Floridians are about to turn their clocks back one hour and get back that hour of sleep lost in March with the return of Standard Time. Remember Spring is when we "Spring Forward" and Fall is when we "Fall Back into Daylight Saving Time (often incorrectly called daylight savings time).Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. That means if you're staying in Saturday night, be sure to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. If you're out at 2 a.m., set your clocks back an hour when you wake up...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon

MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella

ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy