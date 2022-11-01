The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing but supportive of his daughter, going as far as filing a court petition to have the child born as Zion Wade change her legal name to Zaya, as it is the name the 15-year old identifies as.

