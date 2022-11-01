Read full article on original website
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
Yankees nearly lost valued coach to mysterious White Sox manager search
The New York Yankees will look significantly different on the field next season, but management wasted no time in welcoming back field general Aaron Boone for Year 2 of his recent three-year contract extension in 2023. Just a few days after the Yankees’ season ended in a puddle of defensive...
Chicago White Sox pick Pedro Grifol as manager
Kansas City Royals assistant coach Pedro Grifol is set to become manager of the Chicago White Sox, with an official
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager
FOX Sports
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
NBC Miami
Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Wins Gold Glove Award for Second Time
J.T. Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award after elite defensive season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. J.T. Realmuto had an elite defensive season behind the plate and was honored Tuesday with the second Gold Glove Award of his career. Realmuto beat out Travis d'Arnaud of the Braves and Tomas...
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
South Side Sox
Officially Official: Pedro Grifol new White Sox skipper
Pedro Grifol is officially the new manager at 35th and Shields. Rick Hahn announced this morning that the former bench coach of the Kansas City Royals “blew his socks off” during the interview process and is thrilled to bring him on. Hahn looked to be on cloud nine as he delivered the news.
Yardbarker
Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals The White Sox Easy Choice To Make
The Chicago White Sox found themselves with a managerial opening at the end of the 2022 season after Tony La Russa announced he would not be returning in 2023 as a result of some lingering health issues. After winning 93 games under La Russa in 2021, 2022 did not go...
White Sox to Name Ex-Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Bench Coach
Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout. The White Sox are set to...
Yardbarker
Managerial Search : Carlos Mendoza to interview with White Sox
Per Jon Heyman, the White Sox have received permission to interview Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Chicago White Sox organization have secured permissions to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It is not clear whether Mendoza...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 2
While still running the White Sox, principal owner Bill Veeck and minority owner/GM Hank Greenberg asked for home dates at the Los Angeles Coliseum — not for the White Sox, but for the expansion Los Angeles Angels, who were to start play in the American League in 1961. Roles would reverse with the Angels, with Veeck owning a small stake and Greenberg serving as the principal owner.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Matt Foster
Matt Foster, a 20th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, pitched his third season in a relief role for the 2022 Chicago White Sox. Overall, the Alabama native saw an improvement over his 2021 campaign. Foster thrives in low-leverage situations but the Sox relied on him too heavily in medium- and high-leverage circumstances over the course of the 2022 season.
