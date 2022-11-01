ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WKRG News 5

Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wtva.com

MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six. The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change...
WJTV 12

Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
WTOK-TV

What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Magnolia State Live

Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.

Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prevent diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
