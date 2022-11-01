Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
WAPT
How much of the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot would a Mississippi winner take home?
JACKSON, Miss. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated at $1.5 billion. No winning numbers were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23. There...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
actionnews5.com
Will you be submitting a design for the newest Mississippi license plate?
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - For the first time in over one hundred years, the next issue of Mississippi license plates will be designed by a state citizen. Who the designer is will be left up to the state’s License Tag Commission for the Department of Revenue (DOR). “[The License...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WTOK-TV
College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year. MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting...
wcbi.com
MUW reports drop in enrollment but still leads in state degree completion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fewer people are enrolling at Mississippi University for Women, but the school continues to lead the state in degree completion. A report from MUW showed the university enrolled just over 2,300 students for fall 2022. That’s a 5.6% drop. Among the schools in the...
Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
wtva.com
MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six. The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change...
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
At least 10 Tornadoes Caused Destruction Throughout Alabama & Mississippi Over the Weekend
A powerful storm system moved through southeastern Alabama and southwestern Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, causing at least 10 tornadoes in the region. The tornadoes moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico and hit near Biloxi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and the Mobile, Alabama, area, according to a report from FOX Weather.
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
How Mississippians can prevent diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
