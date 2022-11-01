ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

nbc25news.com

Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
nbc25news.com

2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills

Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
nbc25news.com

Man pleads guilty to brandishing firearm while committing carjackings

FLINT, Mich. - A 20-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two car jackings, one where he held a gun to a woman's head, and another where he beat a woman causing severe injuries. The United States Department of Justice says that Darian Welch plead guilty to the two incidents...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
nbc25news.com

Molina Healthcare coat giveaway held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Are you looking for a winter coat? Carriage Town Ministries in Flint has you covered. Saturday, around 1,000 new coats were handed out as part of their winter warm-up event. Molina Healthcare made a $25,000 donation to purchase the coats.
FLINT, MI

