nbc25news.com
Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
nbc25news.com
2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
Detroit News
Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills
Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
nbc25news.com
Man pleads guilty to brandishing firearm while committing carjackings
FLINT, Mich. - A 20-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two car jackings, one where he held a gun to a woman's head, and another where he beat a woman causing severe injuries. The United States Department of Justice says that Darian Welch plead guilty to the two incidents...
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
nbc25news.com
Molina Healthcare coat giveaway held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Are you looking for a winter coat? Carriage Town Ministries in Flint has you covered. Saturday, around 1,000 new coats were handed out as part of their winter warm-up event. Molina Healthcare made a $25,000 donation to purchase the coats. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical report finds Porter Burks was shot 19 times by Detroit police
DETROIT – Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Porter Burks was struck by 19 of the 38 shots directed at him by Detroit police. Officials say that there were two shots to his head, six to his chest, five to his left arm and more. On Oct.2,...
nbc25news.com
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A Flint City resident is dead after he was struck by a car in Flint Friday night. On November 4, just after 8:00 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Pasadena Ave and Thornton Ave. The initial investigation revealed a 51-year-old male...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
