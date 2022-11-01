ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of November 4, 2022 include Family Flashlight Night, Diwali SA Festival of Lights Parade, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (November 4-6) include Family Flashlight Night, Diwali SA Festival of Lights Parade, 1 Million Push-up Challenge, Makers Market at Pearl, and more!. Check out all the Fall Fun in the San Antonio area with these recently published articles!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season. Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites. The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Friends build a bond fighting type 1 diabetes

SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Brackenridge Park’s untold history is brought to light in new book

Many believe that Brackenridge Park was first opened at the turn of the 19th century. However, Lewis Fisher’s new book “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park”, published by Trinity University Press, reveals that the history of the park as both a gathering spot and a water source predates widely held current explanations of the park’s history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

First United gives back to First Responders

(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition

Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
TEXAS STATE

Community Policy