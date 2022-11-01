Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of November 4, 2022 include Family Flashlight Night, Diwali SA Festival of Lights Parade, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (November 4-6) include Family Flashlight Night, Diwali SA Festival of Lights Parade, 1 Million Push-up Challenge, Makers Market at Pearl, and more!. Check out all the Fall Fun in the San Antonio area with these recently published articles!
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
foxsanantonio.com
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
KSAT 12
Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season. Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites. The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce holds opening ceremony for Veteran Day countdown
SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks the start of San Antonio’s annual countdown to Veterans Day. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce held an opening ceremony at the Alamo this morning. Celebrate America's military is free to the public and offers dozens of events in honor of our service members,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk holiday lights tradition continues after nearly 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – The lighting of the San Antonio River Walk every year for the holiday season is a decades-old holiday tradition. Viewing of the lights is always free and some nights you can also catch carolers crooning down the river. Ever wondered why the holiday lights along the...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
foxsanantonio.com
Friends build a bond fighting type 1 diabetes
SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
5D Steakhouse opens new $2.8M Kerrville restaurant
The chain now has seven restaurants in the Texas Hill Country.
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in San Antonio, TX Jan 28th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the most up-to-date Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale code!! During the time of this special presale members have got the chance to acquire show tickets earlier than the public!!!. If you do not buy your tickets to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’s concert in San...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
tpr.org
Brackenridge Park’s untold history is brought to light in new book
Many believe that Brackenridge Park was first opened at the turn of the 19th century. However, Lewis Fisher’s new book “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park”, published by Trinity University Press, reveals that the history of the park as both a gathering spot and a water source predates widely held current explanations of the park’s history.
seguintoday.com
First United gives back to First Responders
(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
Former San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo engulfed in massive fire
The dance hall is permanently closed.
Midnight Rodeo dancehall a smoldering ruin after early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked for several hours to put out a massive fire at the former dancehall Midnight Rodeo Wednesday morning, first arriving around 4:30 a.m. as smoke was billowing out of the business. The San Antonio Fire Department said it's possible the fire started around 11 p.m....
