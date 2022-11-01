ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadrack’s says final season underway at Smokies Stadium, new show opening soon

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has more than a decade of history in the East Tennessee region of being among the top choices for visitors to experience the lights and sounds of Christmas with its drive-through immersive experiences. They’re also marking the final year they will be at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.

Shadrack’s is opening a second location this season. Shadrack’s “Super-Sized Christmas Adventure” opens at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark Sevierville the day after Thanksgiving.

“This year will conclude our Christmas Wonderland show at the Smokies Stadium, but we’re proud to introduce Christmas Adventure at Soaky Mountain Waterpark,” Shadrack’s states on its website. “Our Christmas Wonderland drive-thru light show has been a favorite for 13 years and will be going out in style, so don’t miss your last chance to see the famous light show in person! Our new Christmas Adventure is something we’ve never done, or even seen before. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

The drive-through “storybook” featuring large, illustrated art with lights and sound kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 6-10 p.m. in the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot. The maze of lights are synched to music played in visitors’ vehicles as they ease through the display.

“We are so excited to be bringing our Super-Sized Christmas Adventure to the Sevierville region,” Josh Hawk, spokesperson for Shadrack’s said in a news release. “Families who come for this amazing experience will find themselves immersed in a fun holiday story. As your car enters the display area, Santa’s Shrink Ray will accidentally hit it instead of the presents it was aiming for, and your family will be plunged into a world of super-sized toys, animals, and imagination. Your challenge will be to find a way to ‘regrow’ yourselves or else you become lost in our tiny tinsel mayhem forever.”

Not only will there be lights and a fun holiday story, Santa Claus is also expected to be at the “Super-Sized Christmas Adventure.” Families can see Santa on Nov. 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23 at 6-9 p.m.

More Sevier County News

There will also be live music and performances on select nights; guests can also visit “Snowy Mountain” where there will be extra-large yard games for all to play; kids’ snow globe and ornament craft projects for an additional $5-$8 fee; and a variety of cold weather gear, Soaky merchandise and tasty treats available for purchase.

Admission fees are per vehicle and can be found at www.shadrackchristmas.com . Tickets are required.

