Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
Related
live5news.com
Deputies arrest barricaded subject after standoff
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County arrested a man after a standoff at a Hilton Head apartment complex Wednesday. Charles Brown was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, deputies said. Deputies said they were called to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Southwood...
Police: Protesters outside Quinton Simon’s home turn case into ‘money-making circus’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested. Police arrested YouTuber, DOLLY VISION whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police. Williams […]
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
wtoc.com
Homicides, violent crimes on rise in Savannah; a look at the numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Johnson’s critics point to an increase in violence in Savannah and say he’s not doing enough to keep Savannah safe. WTOC received data from the Savannah Police Department. In 2019, the year before Mayor Johnson took-over - SPD recorded 20 homicides in...
wtoc.com
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Tattnall County Jail have been captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. According to our sister station WCTV, 30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter were caught by U.S. Marshalls in Tallahassee on Wednesday. They escaped from the jail back...
SPD: man wanted for shooting at police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
WJCL
Authorities could have issued statewide alert after Quinton Simon disappeared. Why didn't they?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search for the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon now enters its fourth week. Specially trained FBI agents sift through garbage at a landfill, where they believe they will find his remains. Quinton is presumed dead. Chatham County Police have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as...
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
Man wanted for barricading himself inside home and shooting at Savannah police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who shot at officers Tuesday morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home. He fled his home on Vinyard Drive around 2:50 a.m. after […]
wtoc.com
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been acquitted on murder charges after a judge told jurors there was not sufficient evidence for them to consider. 55-year-old Charlie Sapp faced malice murder charges in the shooting death of 45-year-old Edward James D Futch who was killed Oct. 8th of last year.
wbtw.com
Police ‘working extremely hard’ to find Quinton Simon after month passes with no sign of missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing, and police think the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as...
blufftontoday.com
Bookkeeper receives prison sentence for stealing from employer
HAMPTON, SC (Oct. 21, 2022) – A former bookkeeper for a family-owned hardware and concrete business in Estill has been convicted of swindling more than $317,000, states a release from the office of 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. April Hadwin Shaffer, 53, of Two Sisters Ferry Road in...
Rincon man found guilty after killing whistleblower who uncovered a multi-million dollar scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — A Rincon man has been found guilty on all charges by a U.S. District Court jury after killing a whistleblower who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme of fraudulently employing undocumented workers. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Juan Rangel-Rubio 45, of Rincon was found guilty […]
Local sheriff’s officer uses social media humor to connect with community
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — For about a year, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has been stepping up its social media game and the results are often hilarious. From a mug shot of Frozen’s Elsa to a meme of Bruce Willis in Sixth Sense. Their Facebook page stands out. “When you include humor into the mix, […]
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
Comments / 3