CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."

4 HOURS AGO