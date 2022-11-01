ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

live5news.com

Deputies arrest barricaded subject after standoff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County arrested a man after a standoff at a Hilton Head apartment complex Wednesday. Charles Brown was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, deputies said. Deputies said they were called to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Southwood...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Homicides, violent crimes on rise in Savannah; a look at the numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Johnson’s critics point to an increase in violence in Savannah and say he’s not doing enough to keep Savannah safe. WTOC received data from the Savannah Police Department. In 2019, the year before Mayor Johnson took-over - SPD recorded 20 homicides in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: man wanted for shooting at police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been acquitted on murder charges after a judge told jurors there was not sufficient evidence for them to consider. 55-year-old Charlie Sapp faced malice murder charges in the shooting death of 45-year-old Edward James D Futch who was killed Oct. 8th of last year.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Bookkeeper receives prison sentence for stealing from employer

HAMPTON, SC (Oct. 21, 2022) – A former bookkeeper for a family-owned hardware and concrete business in Estill has been convicted of swindling more than $317,000, states a release from the office of 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. April Hadwin Shaffer, 53, of Two Sisters Ferry Road in...
ESTILL, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

